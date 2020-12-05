Twas the night before Christmas and all through the newly-built Habitat for Humanity homes, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
The stockings were hung (for the very first time) by the new chimney with care, with hopes that St. Nicholas would soon be there. The children were nestled all safe and snug in their beds, while visions of sugarplums danced in their head.
This year, three Habitat for Humanity families will celebrate Christmas in their new homes; three families will start new traditions and make new memories. Some will eat Christmas dinner around a table together for the first time, because they now have adequate space.
These families might hang Christmas lights on their home for the first time or find the perfect spot for the perfect tree. These families may even find that they are not as stressed about buying gifts for their children and loved ones because they now have an affordable mortgage payment.
They may bake Christmas cookies in their new kitchen and deliver them to their new neighbors, because they finally feel they belong to their neighborhood and community.
At Habitat for Humanity of Utah County, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Many community members are aware that we are a non-profit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home and that we believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.
But we cannot do it alone.
Habitat depends on help from Utah County residents. Below are six ways to ensure that more Habitat families find themselves celebrating in a new home next Christmas and many more after.
Visit the Habitat for Humanity Giving Tree or donate online
When you purchase an ornament from the Giving Tree at the ReStore or online, your donation will help build three homes for families in need of safe, stable, and affordable housing in 2021.
You can find a Giving Tree at both the Orem and Spanish Fork ReStores. Or, for a “no contact” donation, visit our website.
Shop or donate at the Utah Valley ReStores
There is no better time than Christmas to visit the ReStore. Habitat for Humanity ReStores are a great place to find the materials you need to complete that last home project before the snow falls. It’s also a fun place to get creative with your Christmas gift giving.
Does mom want more counter space in the bathroom? Maybe the kid’s room needs a new coat of paint. Come into the ReStore and find these items and more. They even have holiday inventory and décor.
Donating furniture, appliances, home improvement items, and excess building materials is another great way to help this holiday season. Free up space for your family’s new Christmas presents or clean out the garage and make room for your car so you don’t have to scrape snow off the windows while helping Habitat build more homes.
Donations may be tax-deductible, too! Visit the ReStore webpage for a list of acceptable donations.
Donate a car
Brighten your neighbor’s life this Christmas while saying goodbye to your old heap. When you donate an old vehicle through Habitat’s Cars for Homes, Habitat can help a local family say hello to a new home.
Donate used cars, trucks, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, snowmobiles, farm equipment, construction equipment, boats, and even airplanes. It’s incredibly easy, plus you’ll have a tax deduction to boot! Start your donation by calling 1-877-277-4344.
Buy gifts from Amazon and grocery at Smith’s
Planning on buying holiday gifts through Amazon? Sign up for Amazon Smile (you can even use Prime), and when you shop, Amazon gives 0.5% of the amount of a purchase to a charity of your choice.
Just search for Habitat for Humanity of Utah County, and, for no extra cost to you, you can bring great joy to those in need just in time for Christmas.
Many of us already shop at Smith’s Food and Drug, and Christmastime gives us even more reasons to shop. The Smith’s Inspiring Donations Program will donate 0.5% of every eligible purchase made by those who link their reward cards online to Habitat for Humanity of Utah County.
It’s a wonderful and easy gift to give this Christmas season.
Give a Gift from the Heart or set up a plan
What do you give to the person who has everything? Honor your family and friends this holiday season, with a donation in memory of or in honor of a loved one.
Giving “in honor of” through Habitat for Humanity of Utah County helps families escape sub-standard living conditions. Helping others is the one gift guaranteed to warm any heart.
Christmas is a time of much excitement but working on a will is not very exciting. But, giving hardworking families the opportunity to excel and better their circumstances could make working on a will a little more enjoyable.
Plan a gift this holiday season by including Habitat for Humanity of Utah County in your will or trust.
Donate gift cards and build more homes
As you can imagine, tools and safety equipment are well used by Habitat volunteers. Nail guns, saws, compressors, and drills are often used for the first time by a volunteer, so they need to be in good and safe condition. Because they are used so often and by so many, they need to be replaced more often.
Donating new tools or a gift card from Lowe’s or Home Depot ensures that Habitat build shifts go uninterrupted from injury or tool malfunction.
Safety equipment like gloves, safety glasses, earplugs, and particle masks are necessary for keeping volunteers safe but add to the cost of construction. Like tools, donations of new safety equipment or gift cards from Lowe’s or Home Depot are much appreciated and allows Habitat to put dollars toward building materials and supplies instead.
We hope you will consider supporting Habitat for Humanity of Utah County this Christmas season (and throughout the year).
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
For more information regarding each of these opportunities, visit habitatuc.org, email info@habitatuc.org, or call 801-344-8527.