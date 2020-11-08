The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement outlet that is independently owned and operated by Habitat for Humanity of Utah County.
We have two ReStores in Utah County: one on Orem Boulevard in Orem and another on Arrowhead Trail Road in Spanish Fork. The number one question we always get asked is, “Can I shop here?”
Fortunately, the answer is, yes, you can. We are open to the public, and everyone is welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Both locations accept small and large donations of new or gently-used furniture, cabinets, flooring, appliances, building materials and more from local individuals and businesses. Local residents and businesses can support the ReStore in three ways: donate, shop and volunteer.
In 2019, local residents and businesses donated over 756 tons of “stuff” to our ReStores.
What is stuff?
Well, it’s basically all the little and big treasures you find when shopping in our ReStore. About 756 tons is, well, tons of stuff, that most likely would have ended up in our local landfills.
By donating to our ReStore instead of taking it to the landfill, you not only have a positive effect on our environment, you also give the item another opportunity to add value to a neighbor’s home.
We have a fast and easy drop-off process at both our locations, and if the item is too large for you to bring in yourself or you simply have too many items to bring, simply go to our website at www.habitatuc.org and scroll to the ReStore page to schedule a pick-up. Our ReStore driver will contact you to come pick it up at your convenience.
Donated material has to meet certain requirements for us to be able to take it. Generally speaking, it has to be in good enough condition for us to be able to resell it. By no means, however, does this mean “mint” condition.
Jeff McDonald, the Spanish Fork ReStore Manager said: “A large majority of our shoppers are looking for the vintage, scrap or fix-it upper-piece. I’ve been with Habitat ReStore for 10 years now, and I’m still amazed at how savvy and creative our customers are in recycling and upcycling our products. It doesn’t take a whole lot sometimes to transform a $20 piece of furniture into one that is worth $200.”
When you shop at the ReStore, not only do you receive a great value, but 100% of the profits from the ReStores goes directly to supporting our mission of building communities, homes and hope for local families in need.
Sometimes, the donated material goes directly to our new home builds or critical home repairs.
Theresa Tanguay, the Orem ReStore Manager, recently received a nice donation of steel piping and handrails that we were able to divert to a critical home repair project in American Fork where we are making accessibility modifications for an older woman.
Theresa said: “It’s so awesome that we’re able to recycle material that would have otherwise just been thrown away into a life changing modification for a homeowner in need. Not to mention, the direct impact we are making in helping to fund our new homes for deserving families in Utah County.”
Volunteers are an instrumental part of any non-profit’s success including our ReStore. In 2019, we had over 2,200 volunteers donate over 17,000 hours of their personal time to our ReStore.
COVID has had a negative impact on us just like everyone use, and so far this year, the number of volunteers in our ReStores are down 74% and the hours donated are down 55%. However, we’re very fortunate to still be getting volunteers from all walks of life, but we can always use more.
Some of our regular volunteers are students looking to meet their class requirements. Some are DIYers who love tinkering with different wood or electrical projects. Some, especially now, like the opportunity to get out for a few hours and have some long-lost personal interaction.
The one common thread they all share is a desire to give back and support our mission and our community in Utah County.
Whether you are a DIYer looking for an inexpensive solution for your next project, a contractor or landlord looking for some new carpet for your home or rental, a parent trying to help your child out with some inexpensive furniture for their new dorm or apartment, a homeowner looking for a few gallons of new paint for a fresh new look in your family room, or just a treasure hunter looking for that special find, Habitat for Humanity ReStores are a great place for all of this and more and we look forward to seeing you soon.