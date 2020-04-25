Editor’s Note: Transform Through Therapy specializes in online group therapy, with a special focus on grief and caregiving. In this series, they will be talking about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on mental health.
It’s a common reaction. Someone is going through a hard situation — loss, hardship, for all of us in one way or another, COVID-19 — and deep down, it’s an uncomfortable thing to talk about. So a natural reaction is for us to try and empathize by saying, “I know what you mean.”
We all do it. We feel like conversationally, we’re giving them a big hug.
But it’s not often taken that way.
This is what psychologists call conversational narcissism. It’s when you shift the focus of a conversation from the person needing support, to yourself.
Charles Derber says, “Conversational narcissism is a very subtle and unconscious desire to take over a conversation, to do most of the talking and turn the focus of the exchange back to yourself.
“It is the key manifestation of the dominant attention-getting psychology in America.”
While it might feel like empathy, it comes across as dismissive, and even “one-upping.”
One-upping is when you take what someone is saying, and basically say, “I have experienced that before too, and here are all the things about my experience.”
There are two ways we can respond to someone: a “shift response” and a “support response.” If we are aware and cognizant of this as we interact with others, we can be less and less of a conversational narcissist. You can also watch our video on this same topic.
Shift response
A shift response is when we shift the conversation to ourselves, our own experiences. We dominate with the way we feel and what we know of the other person.
For example, a friend or family member says to you, “I’m so scared about COVID-19 right now.”
A shift response could be something like this: “I totally get that. I’m so scared right now I’m having trouble sleeping. I’m worried all the time.”
This shift response has effectively shut down the conversation. You haven’t asked anything else to better understand what they’re dealing with, and therefore they don’t feel heard or supported.
It’s often a gut reaction to want to tell kids, friends and family that everything is going to be OK, and dismiss worry and fear. But by taking the time to ask for more details and provide opportunities for expression of hardships, fears and worries, we are providing real support and comfort.
Support response
A support response involves asking questions and diving deeper into what the person said.
In this same example, a support response could go something like this: “I can imagine that. What are you most scared of?” or “What things are you worried about?”
Here, you are furthering the conversation and supporting that person by giving them the chance to put everything out on the table.
So, how do you know if you’re being a conversational narcissist? It’s fairly easy.
If you make a statement, you’re shifting the conversation back to yourself. If you’re asking questions, you’re giving a support response.
It’s just that simple. If you want to change this in yourself, keep it in mind as you interact with people. This is a wonderful way to strengthen friendships and partnerships, and even between parents and children.
