“BYU Homecoming 2021 will return to normal this year,” says BYU Alumni Executive Director Michael Johanson. “But after the isolation of COVID-19, and with the Broadway talent we’re bringing to ‘BYU Spectacular!,’ it will feel amazing.”
In a surprise reprise of the 2011 “BYU Spectacular!,” Tony Award–winning talent Brian Stokes Mitchell will return to headline two shows at the BYU Marriott Center on Oct. 7-8. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with ticket sales beginning in early August at BYUtickets.com.
“BYU Spectacular!” will be part of a Homecoming week packed with activities and university traditions, awards given to honored alumni, visits to campus by some of BYU’s 442,000 living grads, and the football game versus Boise State on Saturday (time TBA closer to the play date). Mitchell’s “Spectacular!” performance also will be a nod to the Marriott Center, which this year celebrates 50 years of arts, sports, devotionals and graduations.
The incredibly versatile Mitchell, called “the last leading man” by the New York Times, has been acclaimed in appearances on Broadway, television, film and concerts with the nation’s finest conductors, orchestras and choirs, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He earned Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his performances in “Kiss Me, Kate,” and was nominated for Tony Awards in “Man of La Mancha,” August Wilson’s “King Hedley II” and “Ragtime.” Other notable Broadway shows include “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “Jelly’s Last Jam,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” and “Shuffle Along.” More info can be found at www.brianstokes.com.
“BYU Spectacular! 2021” also will showcase BYU’s renowned performing arts groups Vocal Point, Noteworthy, the Cougarettes, the Dunk Team, Ballroom Dance Company, Young Ambassadors and the BYU Singers.
The woman who created the Young Ambassadors and Living Legends, Janie Thompson, is BYU Homecoming 2021’s honored founder. Thompson produced nearly 2,500 domestic and international shows in her long tenure at BYU, ran the program bureau (known today as performing arts management), and mentored hundreds of students in music, dance and musical theater.
BYU Homecoming activities will include the Cougar Run, Cosmo Quest, Hike and Light the Y, and Alumni Achievement and University Awards. The Cougar Run, scheduled for Oct. 9, includes a 5K for all and four races for children of different ages. Cosmo Quests, administered by BYU’s Student Connection and Leadership Center, are any of 250 “missions” to solve Cougar “cold cases” around campus. Hiking and Lighting the Y is a time-honored BYU tradition that includes a lighted night hike to the Y and daily challenges for students and alumni to serve their community and bring joy to others.
More information, including details about alumni awards, can be found at homecoming.byu.edu.
Tickets for “BYU Spectacular!” can be purchased at BYUtickets.com. Presale tickets for Arts Pass and past purchasers will be available on July 15; for all alumni, on Aug. 4; for students and BYU employees, on Aug. 5. Ticket sales to the general public will open on Aug. 6.