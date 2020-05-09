In times of crisis, a quote by Fred Rogers (from “Mr. Rogers”) tends to make the rounds on social media: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
As news of the devastating fires in Australia continued to roll in, this message resonated with BYU graphic design alum Hannah Decker — but in her apartment on the other side of the world, she wasn’t sure how to be a helper.
“I remember feeling an overwhelming sense of loss and sadness and just wishing there was something I could do,” said Decker. “I didn’t have tons of money I could donate, and it’s not like I could just jump on a plane and go take care of all the animals like I wanted to.”
It didn’t take long for Decker to realize she had two powerful resources available to her: her own professional skills and those of her fellow designers, including a network of talented peers from her time in the BYU Department of Design. She began to reach out to designers who she knew either personally or by work she admired, planting the seeds for fundraising project Australi-Aid.
“I had this idea to get a bunch of different artists to design postcards, and we could make money that way,” said Decker. “I started messaging people on Instagram, asking if they would be interested in contributing a postcard. A surprising amount of people reached out — I think a lot of people had been feeling just as helpless as I did, and this was a platform for us to share how we were feeling through our artwork.”
This was the case for Adam Rallison, who had kept in touch with Decker since their 2017 BYU graduation.
“I have a lot of friends in Australia, and I was heartbroken over the things they were posting online,” he said. “The fires weren’t affecting me personally in my day-to-day life, but they were really affecting me emotionally and mentally.”
While a nonprofit project — especially one of this scope — was well outside of Decker’s comfort zone, she felt strengthened by the efforts of those around her. Decker hopes that the project inspires others to not just “look for the helpers” in dark times, but to step into the role themselves.
“I hope that people find courage from this project,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are — you can make a difference. All you need is an idea. I hope people see that they are important and needed and that the decisions they make matter.”
“I’m a firm believer in kindness and generosity,” added Rallison. “Those are the things that anchor us to the best parts of humanity. No matter what challenge we’re up against, we can find a way through it. We just need to be kind, rely on each other and be generous with whatever we can offer.”
Read more about Australi-Aid at the BYU College of Fine Arts and Communications website, http://cfac.byu.edu.