Disney princesses excite young girls all over the world, captivating them with beauty, bravery and royal status. This princess frenzy also fuels debates about the unrealistic expectations these characters set, especially concerning body image and romantic relationships.
BYU professors Tom Robinson, Clark Callahan and Scott Church, along with graduate students Mckenzie Madsen and Lucia Pollock, recently published their paper “Virtue, royalty, dreams and power: Exploring the appeal of Disney Princesses to preadolescent girls in the United States” which investigates the topic through the eyes of the girls themselves.
“This study is unique because it’s talking about Disney princesses, but it’s not an adult talking about them,” Robinson said. “We’re showing what the young girls themselves think.”
After the research group began brainstorming possible topics, the conversation turned to how Disney princesses are viewed in society.
“They seem to get a really bad rap,” Robinson said. “The critical analysis of them is harsh in saying that they are detrimental to young girls.”
During the study, 31 girls ages 8 to 12 were asked to rank thirty-two different statements on a scale of 1-11 based on how true they felt each was to them. After the initial survey, each girl was interviewed.
The research showed four distinct groups: the “Virtuous,” the “Royalists,” the “Dreamers,” and the “Grrrls.”
“The ‘Virtuous’ group did not care about appearance,” Church said. “They loved the princesses that had strength of character, that were kind, persistent and picked themselves up after falling down.”
The ‘“Royalists” confirmed that some young girls — like adults — have a fascination with the royal lifestyle.
“We’re obsessed with British royalty as adults and love to vicariously have that experience,” Church said. “This group of girls felt that same fascination. Even though these are fictional characters, they want to wear the dresses, the shoes and crowns. They want the balls, and they want to find a prince.”
Another group that emerged was the “Dreamers,” who were not completely content with their lives. These girls appeared to be running away from an undesirable situation in their own reality.
“For them, it was an escape to see the princesses and dream about a better life,” Robinson said. “They believed that someday they could get away from the life they were living and have some of those experiences and adventures.”
The final group detected was the “Grrrls” who were drawn to the princesses because of their strength and confidence.
“One of the statements that resonated with them was ‘the princesses look like me.’ They projected themselves onto Mulan, Moana, Pocahontas and Merida.” Robinson said. “They saw themselves as being powerful and strong and making decisions for themselves.”
The research identified a shift from other critical discussion on the subject, showing that young girls find personal empowerment through the Disney princesses.
“These girls are consumers who can discern the messages they are receiving,” Church said. “They are finding these role models, and not just because they are pretty, but because they are receiving the princesses in positive, uplifting ways.”
