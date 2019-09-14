A new exhibition entitled “Rend the Heavens: Intersections of the Human and Divine” opened Friday at the Brigham Young University Museum of Art.
The exhibition, comprised of pieces from the MOA’s permanent collection, features eight new acquisitions on display for the first time. One of these new pieces is an 1850 oil painting, “Esther,” by Henry Nelson O’Neil. Researching a brand-new painting is a time-consuming process for museum curators, but in this case, it was a BYU student who conducted the in-depth study of the painting.
Maika Bahr, who graduated April with a degree in art history, worked at the BYU Museum of Art during the winter 2019 semester as a curatorial fellow. As such, she was tasked with doing contextual research about the new-to-the-collection Victorian-era image of Esther. Using the knowledge from her art history training, as well as utilizing many on-campus research resources, Bahr provided the first informational label for the artwork, which will be referenced for all future religious exhibitions at the museum.
Over the past several years, the BYU College of Humanities has generously funded paid curatorial fellowships at the MOA. These fellowships allow outstanding humanities students to become immersed in the cross-disciplinary scholarship of curatorial practice in ways that enrich both the students and the work of the MOA.
“There aren’t very many opportunities to actually have practical experience in art history. It was so valuable for me to do real research and writing in a museum and get a sense for how museums actually work, and to see art history come to life,” Bahr said.
Bahr recently returned from a three-month summer internship in Belgium at the Rubenshuis, the former home and workshop of Flemish Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens. She was able to secure the internship in part because of her experience at the MOA and on recommendation from one of her professors. In turn, both experiences are helping Bahr as she’s applying to Ph.D. programs, with the intent of starting a program within the next year.
Lindsay Boyden, another art history student who has worked as both an intern and as a curatorial fellow at the MOA, has her sights on becoming a museum curator.
“The experiences I had at the MOA solidified that I actually do want to become a curator for my career. Working on longterm projects was fascinating and fun.” Boyden said. “Internships are vital to see if the job is really something you want to do. During my fellowship at the MOA, I worked hard and received feedback in a really safe environment with a mentor who was kind and helpful. Now my skills are attractive to other jobs because I’ve actually done the work that museum curators are doing.”
Ashlee Whitaker, head curator at the MOA, works closely as the supervisor and mentor of the humanities fellowship program.
“It was amazing to have Maika and Lindsay as curatorial fellows in working on Rend the Heavens. Together we discussed big ideas about the exhibition, chose artworks, and went through the process of writing the labels, offering feedback and revising each other’s work,” Whitaker said. “Students also sat in multiple meetings with myself and the exhibition educator to brainstorm ways that we could enhance the visitors’ experience. Maika and Lindsay really were an incredible asset.”
Students interested in applying to the Humanities Curatorial Fellowship program at the MOA may email moa@byu.edu. Deadline to apply for the winter semester fellowship is Nov. 5.
