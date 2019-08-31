Situated on the first floor of the Spencer W. Kimball Tower on the campus of Brigham Young University is the College of Nursing and its unique health care simulation lab.
Many who walk by the Mary Jane Rawlinson Geertsen Nursing Learning Center (NLC) are either unaware simulation hospital rooms exist in the middle of a university campus, or they do and long to have a glimpse at the unique technology and resources available only to current nursing students.
The facility was renovated five years ago thanks to a $4 million donation from the Fritz B. Burns Foundation. For the first time since the remodel, the NLC will open to the community to visit and tour. A college open house is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and will allow guests to explore the rooms, technology and ways students study (enter the lab through room 130 of the Kimball Tower).
Through nursing simulation with computerized manikins and video cameras, students at the College of Nursing gain skills, rehearse understanding and build self-confidence. The lab experiences enhance their learning and improve decision-making skills. Simulation in healthcare encompasses a broad range of modalities including manikins on which students learn medical procedures and childbirth, standardized patients (actors) who role-play dynamic scenarios such as emergency department visits and fully-staged scenarios that prepare students for mass casualty events such as a natural disaster.
“Our simulation program became even stronger after the remodel of the NLC,” said Dr. Patricia Ravert, college dean and professor. “The project brought greater technology opportunities to the 11,000-square-foot structure. It also created a setting where students can practice skills with medical equipment they may not encounter routinely until after beginning their careers.”
For those without a nursing background, an opportunity to tour a simulation healthcare facility may not sound too exciting, but here are a few reasons why you should come to the BYU open house.
1. Talking mannequins. Have you ever wondered, “What would a mannequin say if he could talk?” One key technology source at BYU is the six high-fidelity mannequins the lab uses to teach judgment and reasoning. These devices are quite realistic, with reactive pupils, blinking eyes, and the ability to speak via a wireless microphone.
2. The maternal mannequin can simulate birth, with labor lasting five minutes to two hours. The baby can even be born breech or with complications. During the event, a simulated birth demonstration will occur at 11:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m.
Third, to help explore the lab, there will be a fun scavenger hunt that demonstrates how simulation works and why it is so important for patient safety. Attendees will learn about healthcare simulation in ways that will be interesting to see and understand. Complete enough activities and attendees will receive BYU College of Nursing prizes, like a Y sticker, water bottle, or T-shirt; pizza will also be available to the first 200 people.
The environment provides for enhanced communication. The center uses high-tech equipment, such as video cameras and microphones, to capture student interactions for evaluative purposes. For example, an exam with a standardized patient in one room may be broadcast to the class in another area. The center uses tablets and computers to control the cameras, mannequins and monitors.
“At the open house, the community will have a chance to see how BYU uses its technology to teach and prepare its students for the real world,” Ravert said. “Whether you are on campus or coming from home, we want individuals to come ready to learn as well as have fun.”