Tickets are now on sale to see popular singer-songwriter Ben Rector, joined by LDS-Christian crossover artist Hilary Weeks at BYU Spectacular! on Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18, as part of Brigham Young University’s Homecoming celebrations.
This year’s show will include BYU performing arts groups Vocal Point, Men’s Chorus, Young Ambassadors, Ballroom Dance Company, Cougarettes, International Folk Dance Ensemble and Cosmo’s own Dunk Team.
The first 500 arrivals to each show will get a free concert T-shirt. Tickets are available now at http://BYUtickets.com and selling quickly. New seats in the Marriott Center have had to be opened in recent years because of increased demand for BYU Spectacular! tickets.
Headliner Ben Rector’s songs have been downloaded and streamed millions of times and his music has been featured in trailers and advertisements ranging from Disney’s “Moana” to the World Series. Rector’s 2016 breakaway hit “Brand New” reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and has led to a growing fan base and nearly constant touring.
“I can’t wait to see everyone there,” Rector said. “I’m so excited to get to do it. I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”
Hilary Weeks may be a more familiar name — famous among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for her EFY (Especially For Youth) hits like “He Hears Me.” She is known for her message of faith and positive thinking. Weeks’ 11 CDs are well known to her fans, and the “Every Step,” “Say Love” and “Love Your Life” albums all made it into the top 10 on the Christian Billboard charts. Her creative output hasn’t been diminished at all by her Wasatch Front residence.
“I can’t even believe I was invited, and don’t worry, I’m not going to let it go to my head,” Weeks said
BYU Spectacular! brings world-class performers to the large audiences joining BYU in its Homecoming celebrations. Its two 90-minute shows are presented by BYU Alumni and sponsored by Deseret First Credit Union.
Go to http://homecoming.byu.edu to learn more about the festivities and activities at BYU Homecoming 2019.