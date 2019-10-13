Megan Porter was just a young girl when she was first inspired by the magic of science.
One day, a group of scientists came to her elementary school to put on a chemistry demonstration show for the students. Porter watched as the scientists combined potassium iodide, hydrogen peroxide and a bit of dish soap to create a foamy substance that spewed from the top of the beaker in a toothpaste-like manner.
“I honestly thought it was some form of magic,” Porter said.
That demonstration show, including the fondly-named “elephant toothpaste” experiment, was a turning point in Porter’s life. From then on, she had a burning desire to understand how the world works on a chemical level.
“It was a life-altering experience for me,” Porter said. “There really is something amazing about seeing chemistry in action and understanding a little more about how the world works.”
Now, Porter is the president of the YChem Club at Brigham Young University. This student-run organization facilitates fun social interaction between students interested in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math, and encourages the study of chemistry in the community.
The BYU department of chemistry and biochemistry understands how impactful these chemistry “magic” shows can be for young children like Porter, who are eager to understand more about the world around them. That’s why students and faculty in the department bring the magic of science to life on BYU campus each year as part of National Chemistry Week.
National Chemistry Week is an annual community-based program dedicated to promoting the value of chemistry in everyday life. This year, NCW will be Oct. 21 through 25, and the BYU department of chemistry and biochemistry will host public chemistry magic shows in honor of the program.
Students and community members alike are invited to attend the shows on campus at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. every night of NCW (5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Monday). Free tickets can be reserved at http://chem.byu.edu.
Excited 11-year-old Grace Ridge, who attended one of these magic shows a couple of years ago, recounted her experience watching Jennifer Nielson, one of many skilled faculty members at BYU, lead the show.
“There were lots of explosions, lots of lights, and Nielson had the coolest dance moves,” Ridge said.
Ridge’s advice to the community is this: “Everyone should come to the shows. They’re really fun and they make you interested in science even if you weren’t before.”
In addition to the shows, Nielson and a few BYU chemistry students will host an exciting Chem4Kids workshop at the Provo City Library children’s story room from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. All children ages 4-12 are invited to come and participate in hands-on experiments and learn more about chemical reactions.
Erika Johnson, another BYU chemistry student, is part of the lecture prep team who sets up these demonstrations and occasionally presents in the shows. Speaking of her favorite part about her job, Johnson said, “(I love) seeing children get excited about the demos that (we) do. In college I’ve felt tired or stressed about school or life, but doing these shows really reminds me why I love chemistry so much.”
These events are fantastic opportunities for families with children of all ages to observe spectacular chemical reactions and see for themselves just how magical science can be.