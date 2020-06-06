COVID-19’s implications for religion and religious freedom will be the topic of this summer’s Religious Freedom Annual Review, an event hosted by BYU Law School’s International Center for Law and Religion Studies (ICLRS). The Review will take place online June 17-19 from 10-11 a.m. MDT each day.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on religion, like all other areas of life,” said ICLRS Associate Director Elizabeth Clark. “I think the topics should speak to some of the concerns that everyone feels: How do we make sense of this? What kind of an impact is COVID-19 going to have on our ability to worship as groups and live out our religious faith? What are appropriate limits for religious freedom when there’s an international health crisis?”
On the agenda are Dr. Alaa Murabit, Elder David A. Bednar, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former Utah governor Michael Leavitt.
Having moved to an all-digital format due to COVID-19 concerns, the Annual Review will also be free to the public for the first time. The theme this year is “Religion and Religious Freedom in the COVID-19 Era: Finding Community and Hope.”
Wednesday’s session will feature Dr. Alaa Murabit, a UN High-Level Commissioner on Health Employment and Economic Growth and one of 17 Global Sustainable Development Goal Advocates. Elder David A. Bednar, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will also speak.
Thursday’s session will include a discussion between U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) about the prospects and challenges of cooperation and bipartisanship in the time of the COVID-19 crisis.
Friday’s session will feature Michael Leavitt, who will address some of the conflicts between public health interests and religious interests and the possibilities of their reconciliation.
“We really anticipate a high quality discussion and high quality presentations from these leading figures,” ICLRS Director Brett Scharffs said.
The Review will be broadcast live on the Religious Freedom Annual Review website, iclrs.org, and ICLRS’ Facebook account. Registration for CLE credit and email reminders can be found at religiousfreedom.byu.edu. The Facebook event will also provide updates.
“We miss not being able to gather together in person, but we’re really excited that we’re able to profile some high-level speakers and hopefully be able to have a nationwide audience on this important topic,” Clark said.
The Religious Freedom Annual Review began in 2014 and brings together nationally recognized policy makers, scholars and religious leaders to discuss the role of religion and religious freedom in the United States.
The Review is organized by the International Center for Law and Religion Studies, which was founded in 2000 and is part of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. The mission of the Center is to “help secure the blessings of religious liberty for all people” through scholarship, networking, educational activities and law reform efforts.