COVID-19 may be a stranger who trespassed into our lives uninvited, but it is not the first.
Rather, COVID-19 followed in the footsteps of a historic line of pandemic intruders. Microbiology and molecular biology associate professor Brian Poole provides insight into how COVID-19 relates to previous pandemics.
Relation
COVID-19 is the most similar to the 1918 flu.
Both pandemics originated in animals — one in bats and the other in birds — and were foreign to humans with no immunity, making them novel. Fatality rates easily illustrate their intense effect.
The 1918 flu had a 2% fatality rate, and COVID-19 currently has a 0.6% fatality rate. Such a small difference in percentage may not seem dramatic, but it accounts for millions of deaths, making the 1918 flu far deadlier than what the world is currently experiencing.
Response
The response to COVID-19 is similar to the 1918 pandemic, more dramatic than SARS, and more widespread than AIDS. Throughout history, the response to protect the world during pandemics has been very similar.
According to Poole, the response to COVID-19 mirrors the 1918 flu.
“The social distancing, quarantine and even isolation of whole communities also happened in that pandemic,” Poole said.
Fortunately, healthcare continues to improve.
Reaction
The reaction to protective measures implemented to battle a plague is very similar throughout history. The black plague caused people to blame outsiders as scapegoats.
In England, there was violence toward the Flemish. During COVID-19, there was hatred directed toward the Chinese.
There was public resistance to the government’s intervention during the second cholera outbreak. During COVID-19, many people have protested wearing masks, the closure of businesses and social distancing.
History showcases a pattern of pandemic reactions.
Recovery
The amount of care and trust in healthcare professionals determines recovery rate and effectiveness.
Citing the recovery from the 1928 pandemic, Poole said, “Places that isolated the most tended to have the best outcomes, and their economies responded fairly quickly once the virus was gone.”
This is a similar scenario with COVID-19 — South Korea is a good example of finding success in enforcing quarantine and providing effective healthcare. Throughout history, isolation, sanitization, and social distancing have always been effective responses.
Remodel
Pandemics have long-lasting effects on the world.
Although SARS was easier to detect and not as widespread, it influenced mask-wearing, especially in Asia. HIV inflicted a critical stigma at first, then as activism flourished, greater compassion was extended to the susceptible population.
How will COVID-19 leave a lasting impression? Is mask wearing here to stay, will handshakes become abnormal, or will hand sanitizer always be a valued commodity?
The long-term effects of COVID-19 are unknown, but they are sure to present themselves and put their stamp on history.