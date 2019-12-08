In Pixar Animation Studios’ blockbuster “Coco,” one of the characters sums up his path to musical stardom as: “No one was going to hand me my future. It was up to me to reach for my dream, grab it tight, and make it come true.”
Though BYU animation major André Alves may not be a sombrero-clad, guitar-slinging crooner, he is a real-life confirmation that persistence pays off. This summer, Alves landed the experience of his dreams: a mentored training program at Pixar.
Alves fostered a love for stories early in his childhood in Brazil. His family did not have much money, so they often watched Pixar movies together to forget the challenges of daily life. Sometimes Alves’ parents themselves became storytellers, acting out tales with hand shadows and candlelight when the power went out.
“These happy moments influenced my desire to work with stories, fantasy and the magic of animation,” Alves said. “I decided that one day I would be a part of those movies [I watched] so I could also help other kids to forget their problems, forget how hard life can be.”
Alves fantasized about joining Pixar’s magic-making staff as an animator, but he eventually concluded that moving to the United States and entering the film industry would be difficult given his circumstances. Alves turned to the more practical goal of learning a trade and supporting his family at home.
After high school, Alves studied electrical engineering and worked full time for four years. Already stressed from his responsibilities, Alves became disheartened as he realized that he had sacrificed his most ardent aspiration for a profession that did not suit him.
“I had no hopes of happiness working in that field,” Alves said. “I was desperate (to know) what to do with my life.”
As time progressed, Alves’ life took an unexpected turn. He became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made the difficult decision to serve a mission, abandoning his studies a semester before graduation.
Alves had a new life plan when he returned from his missionary service two years later. With some assistance, he moved to Utah to learn English and was eventually accepted into BYU’s animation program.
Alves was now back on track toward his childhood aspirations, and he made a point to give every project his best efforts all year long. By the time he finally mustered the courage to apply for an internship at Pixar (which happened to be the day before the deadline), he already had a high-quality portfolio to submit to the company.
Alves’ hard work paid off. After two rounds of interviews, he was selected as one of nine interns for the prestigious Pixar Undergraduate Program, a 12-week course in which Pixar staff teach aspiring animators the tricks of the trade.
“That was literally a dream come true for me,” Alves said. As an intern, he learned the importance of taking chances and overcoming the fear of failure.
“I’m so grateful that now, more than ever, I believe in my skills and I believe in myself. I’m not going to give up until I achieve the rest of my dreams,” he said.
And who knows, maybe the next generation of films will feature Alves himself — or rather his animated incarnation — inspiring us to reach for the stars.