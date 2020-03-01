While the shine of the new year has faded, the BYU Dietetics Association aims to bring back the hopeful glimmer of resolutions for a healthier life this March during National Nutrition Month. The annual campaign was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to promote the importance of making informed food choices.
This year, National Nutrition Month is based around the theme “Eat Right, Bite by Bite.” The dietetics association is dedicated to encouraging people to make “bite-sized” changes.
“We don’t want to just label food as bad. We want to find a balance,” said Gretel Tam, senior class representative of the BYU Dietetics Association.
Finding that balance can be difficult with nutrition often coming in last place in the juggling act of work, study, socializing and family. However, the dietetics association wants to shine a spotlight back on fruits, vegetables and home-made lunches by presenting a National Nutrition Month Calendar packed with simple and fun nutrition challenges.
Some challenge examples include “stop eating when full,” “eat a red/orange veggie or fruit” and “eat pie.” In other words, have your servings of fruits, veggies and whole grains, but enjoy your dessert too. View the challenges on the Dietetics Association’s Instagram and website.
The BYU Dietetics Association hopes these challenges will inspire students, faculty and community to form better relationships with food and ultimately with themselves. A healthy diet not only affects the way you feel physically, but it also can decrease the risk of depression and improve brain function related to mood.
Tam suggests that “eating intuitively, taking the time to develop healthy relationships with and around food” are “pieces to the puzzle of your whole health and well-being.”
To kickstart your journey to a healthier, happier life, here are 5 Top Nutrition Tips by BYU Dietetics students:
Don’t let the “free” terms fool you. Labels like this are just there for marketing and to convince consumers that their foods are “healthy.” Some products will say “no sugar added” but have a ton of natural sugar in them to begin with. –Nhi Tran
Plan your meals. It saves A LOT of time and money throughout the week. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail! –Hilma Porter.
Prep your meals beforehand. Spend a few hours on the weekend prepping healthy meals and snacks for the following week. I find that when I take the time for meal prep, it’s easier to plan out healthy meals, and then I don’t have to think about it for the rest of the week. –Elyce Gamble.
Take the time to sit down and eat. No matter how busy I am, doing this has made a huge difference in my life! –Gretel Tam.
Avoid fad diets! They don’t last! Choose to eat a variety of fresh foods every day, and still make room for the things you love. –Julia Hackman.