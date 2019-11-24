Festivity, fun and inspiration are everywhere this holiday season, especially at BYU.
Whether you’re seeking a family-friendly activity or an enthralling musical experience, there’s an event at BYU that’s just right for you, many of which are free.
Fun for all ages Christmas in Nauvoo
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Date: Monday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9
Location: Joseph F. Smith Building (JFSB), BYU
Details: Visit various activity stations in the Education in Zion Gallery to learn how Christmas was celebrated in the nineteenth century. Enjoy caroling, a craft activity and refreshments. The event is free, but reservations are helpful. Call (801) 422-6519 for reservations. More info at https://educationinzion.byu.edu/event/christmas-in-nauvoo-4/.
BYU Planetarium: Star
of Bethlehem
Time: 7 p.m. and 8 p.m
Date: Friday, Dec.6
Location: Eyring Science Center, BYU
Details: Come to BYU’s Royden G. Derrick Planetarium and join the BYU Astronomical Society to learn about the astronomical events consistent with the Christmas star. Best for ages 10+ (it’s a somewhat technical demonstration). Tickets: $3 adults, $2 children 12 and under; cash or check only, tickets only available at the door (pro-tip: arrive early)
BYU Planetarium: The Christmas Star
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Dec.9
Location: Eyring Science Center, BYU
Details: Experience the Christmas spirit in this family friendly film as you learn about the history and current theories behind the mysterious Christmas star. Tickets: $4 adults, $2 children 12 and under; cash or check only, tickets only available at the door (pro-tip: arrive early)
Christmas at the MOA: Brian Kershisnik Nativity
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Dec. 9
Location: Museum of Art, BYU
Details: Celebrate the Christmas season with artist Brian Kershisnikas as he gives a short gallery talk in front of his piece, “Nativity,” which hangs in the BYU Museum of Art. After his remarks, Brian Kershisnik will take questions from the audience. Refreshments will be served.
Concerts and Music ”Christmas Under the Stars” with John Legend
Time: 5 p.m. (MST)
Date: Sunday, Dec.1
Watch: BYUtv; live stream for free on BYUtv.org
Details: An annual BYUtv holiday tradition, “Christmas Under the Stars” is performed live in front of a large audience of fans and also incorporates intimate, cinematic musical moments. This exclusive special will feature beloved classics like “My Favorite Things,” “Silver Bells,” “Merry Christmas Baby” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as some of John Legend’s original songs, including “All of Me.”
Christmas Around the World
Time: 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Saturday matinee
Date: Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7
Location: Marriott Center, BYU
Details: This holiday tradition showcases the rich ethnic diversity of the world through music and dance and features more than 200 dancers, singers, and musicians, colorful costumes and captivating choreography. Featuring the BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble. More info at https://arts.byu.edu/event/christmas-around-the-world-4/all/.
Tickets: $9–$22; purchase at https://ev9.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=CAW&linkID=byu&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.
Tuba Christmas
Time: noon
When: Saturday, Dec. 7
Location: Madsen Recital Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center (HFAC), BYU
Details: Musicians that are usually relegated to the back row of the band or orchestra will have their opportunity to shine. The unusual sound of a choir of tubas, baritone horns and euphoniums will delight audiences with a rich, warm and all-engulfing sound. Event is free. More info at https://arts.byu.edu/event/tuba-christmas-2/.
Adventsingen
Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
When: Sunday, Dec. 8
Location: de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center (HFAC), BYU
Details: For 45 years, BYU’s Adventsingen has celebrated traditional German, Austrian and Swiss music meant to open the Christmas season by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Event is free.