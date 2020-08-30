Sitting on a stool in Paul Frandsen’s lab, Brigham Young University College of Life Sciences student Andrew Sheffield filtered countless jars of environmental DNA.
He, along with the rest of the research team, had already been out in the hot sun, trudging through muddy water with nets and jars to collect DNA from various invertebrates.
As night fell and the automatic lights in the building turned off, Sheffield realized that it was 4 a.m. Although at times he sacrificed sleep in the name of science, he had no idea that his hours of work and eye for detail would give him the skills to contribute to his community and make a difference during a world-wide pandemic.
The BYU research group is working on the “megafire project,” monitoring how plant and animal wildlife have repopulated mountains in the aftermath of the 2018 Pole Creek megafires.
The megafire project involves the use of a polymerase chain reaction machine to amplify DNA samples collected from bodies of water affected by the fires. Because the quantity of collected DNA is too small to accurately study, the PCR machine replicates the sample over and over again until it is large enough to examine.
The cross-disciplinary skills obtained through the mentored research in Frandsen’s lab set the stage for Sheffield to assist with COVID-19 testing.
While simultaneously working at Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Sheffield learned that the hospital needed more people to run tests. His work collecting various insects in a stream, extracting DNA and working a PCR machine helped qualify him to run COVID-19 tests, which require a similar process and analysis.
His extensive experience extracting and filtering DNA evolved into breaking down viral RNA and amplifying minuscule samples with a PCR machine to determine test results. Instead of collecting insect DNA from streams and rivers, Sheffield transitioned to collecting DNA of a different type of “bug” from nasopharyngeal swabs of individuals tested for COVID-19.
Sheffield has seen first-hand the time and effort contributed by others to fight the virus. He is inspired by the way that everyone has rallied together toward a common goal.
“Everyone has this mentality of ‘we are going to do everything we can to fight this disease,’ ” he said.
Nate Black, communications director for Timpanogos Regional Hospital, agrees.
“Having test results provides people a sense of hope and security, and can allow people to get back to their lives with caution,” Black said.
With unprecedented economic and social impacts, Black hopes that testing can help track and contain the spread of the virus as well as help members of the community plan for the future.
Sheffield is grateful for his mentored research, classroom education and work experience, which have all provided significant opportunities to learn.
“Learning is the process of understanding, and when we can understand more about the world around us,” said Sheffield, “it equips us to be a more proactive member of the community.”