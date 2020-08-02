Dr. Jane Hansen Lassetter has been named the new dean of the College of Nursing at Brigham Young University and began her five-year term in July.
What makes this situation unique isn’t the fact that she received her baccalaureate and master’s degrees in nursing from BYU. It is that her brother — H. Reese Hansen — was dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU.
“We may be the only siblings at the university to both serve as a college dean,” she says.
Lassetter and Hansen are current residents of Provo and live two minutes from each other.
“Knowing that my brother has served in this position assures me that, if needed, I can ask him for advice,” says Lassetter. “It means that he knows what I am now experiencing. Having both of us serve in the capacity brings us closer in our relationship.”
Both like to tease each other, even as adults, but they see their “big brother/little sister” bond as a strength.
“We rely on family more than ever, especially during these past few pandemic months,” says Lassetter. “I value Reese for his spiritual strength as we study gospel topics each week, and enjoy learning from his wisdom.”
Lassetter joined the faculty at BYU in 2002. Her contributions include regional and international leadership, and promotion of cultural sensitivity and improved health for underserved populations often overlooked in healthcare policy and research. She currently serves as the president of the Western Institute of Nursing and past-president of the International Family Nursing Association.
Recognized for her commitment to nursing leadership and the promotion of the public’s health through evidence and innovation, Lassetter was inducted as a 2019 Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. She is among 2,600 nurse leaders in education, management, practice, policy and research who have changed health and healthcare across the country and around the globe.
Hansen retired from BYU in 2012 after 38 years of service to the law school. He was dean of the law school from 1990 to 2004 and associate dean from 1976 to 1989.
Before his retirement, Hansen served as president of the Association of American Law Schools and as a member of the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Professionalism. He made significant contributions as a commissioner on the Utah Bar. Before joining the BYU faculty, Hansen practiced law in Salt Lake City.
“I am aware that while Cecil Samuelson was president of BYU (May 2003 to April 2014), his sister, Janet Scharman, was vice president of student life,” says Hansen. “He was appointed to that position, and she was already serving in that role. Perhaps there are a few other families with dual family members in leadership at the campus, but not many.”
Besides leadership, other connections for relatives at the campus include student-athletes, generations of same careers, and perhaps the rarest — coaches.
For almost a decade, siblings Shawn and Heather Olmstead have been coaching BYU volleyball to national-level success.
Heather inspires the women’s volleyball team, and Shawn leads the men’s team. Both have shared that they find joy in each other’s success, rather than seeing their roles as a competition.
Lassetter and Hansen are among the five children of Howard and Gayle Hansen, previously of Newton, Utah, and Omaha, Nebraska.