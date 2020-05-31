When her sister suggested Nicole Trette consider Utah Valley University for her higher education, it was the start of something serendipitous. Trette will begin her senior year at UVU this fall, and will serve as president of the Women of UVU association.
“My sister put the idea in my head,” she said. “I ended up getting a really good academic scholarship. I toured the campus and fell in love with it. It has been a good experience. I love the opportunities that are available to students. I have had so many doors open through the Women’s Success Center and places on campus. UVU really cares about students and they want them to succeed. It is a great school.”
Her sophomore year, she decided to join the Women Lead program, a year-long course designed to help women serve in various leadership roles. She enjoyed it and applied to be on the Women of UVU Leadership Council.
“This past year I was executive vice president,” she said. “We provide resources for students. It has been a really good experience. I am excited to continue my journey with them.”
During the summer, she and the executive vice president and vice presidents of communications, activities and membership have been in touch with each other, setting goals and making plans for the coming year.
“Last year we probably doubled our membership as a team,” she said. “It was amazing to see all the new members. What I want to do is keep growing the association even further than what it is right now. Our goal is to basically create a supportive and social community.”
Some of the most popular activities in recent years have involved food, including bagel breaks and taco Tuesdays, both opportunities to network. They have also surveyed other members to determine their favorites and are open to suggestions from new members.
“As an incoming freshman you feel out of place,” she said. “By joining Women of UVU, you have a great place to meet people and learn of the available resources. You will feel welcomed. Our doors are always open and we always want to help.”
While the doors are not literally open 24/7, students or anyone with questions may reach out to them at any time. The best way is through Instagram at @womenofuvu, Trette said
Just as she chose to serve others through working with Women of UVU, she has tentatively chosen her life’s work. She is majoring in biology with a minor in business management. She would like to go to dental school after she graduates from UVU and combine her two studies by opening her own dental office.
“We have had the same dentist since I was really little,” she said. “My interest comes from a science background and I am pretty passionate about helping others.”
She shadowed the dentist and picked up tips for her future.
“It was a good opportunity to see how a dentist’s office works, to see how a dentist helps the patients,” she said. “It is good to talk to the dentists to see what they like about their job, what is hard, and get an insider’s perspective.”
Doing that research at the dentist’s office and taking the first step to enroll in Women Lead were stepping stones for her.
“I had to get out of my comfort zone and explore new things,” she said. “When I came to UVU, I saw all the opportunities. In order for me to grow I needed to take advantage of them. It helped me to get out of my comfort zone and grow more than I could have otherwise.”
“I would encourage women to be involved,” she said. “UVU has so many programs and resources to offer. It has been a helpful place for me to meet new people and make new friends.”
Women like Trette are encouraged to take advantage of the Women’s Success Center. The center offers women the support and resources they need to complete their degree and gain the confidence, opportunity, and knowledge that come with a diploma. UVU is dedicated to providing higher education opportunities to all who seek them, especially to women.
