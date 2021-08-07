Christian Appiah-Knudsen grew up in a three-house village in Ghana with his grandmother and severely alcoholic mother. Responsible for providing for his family, Christian had to sacrifice his childhood and become a hunter.
“My hunter-leader would tell me to run to the closest nearby tree and climb it as fast as I could. They would then release wild hunting dogs into the field from every angle to chase me. If I didn’t make it to my target fast enough, the dogs would catch up and bite and scratch my legs and arms. I have scars tracing up and down my legs from those days,” Christian said.
Throughout his childhood, Christian’s mother would disappear from his life for years. One day, she reappeared and told Christian that she would be taking him to the biggest city in Ghana so that he could see a car for the first time, which had been a dream of his for years.
Christian, an excited 11-year-old, was thrilled to see the cars but became confused when his mother smuggled him into Belgium during the trip. What would come next was an event that changed Christian’s life forever.
“Upon arrival, I informed my mother that I was hungry and wanted food. She told me to stay where I was and that she would bring back food. I watched her walk across the street, and then I never saw her again,” Christian said.
This event led Christian to a two-year stay in a detention center for refugees. Later, an American diplomat family found Christian and adopted him at age 17, along with his two siblings. The family helped Christian enroll in school, an experience he had never had before.
School was challenging for Christian from the start, as he struggled to come up with words for a placement exam at the biggest international school in Brussels, Belgium.
“My brother and I were both given a paper and pen to test our intellect for placement purposes. We were given 30 minutes. I was only able to write one line: ‘My name is Christian Kimball Appiah-Knudsen.’ My brother, on the other hand, was writing like crazy. He wrote three pages in 30 minutes. I was very discouraged by this situation — that he was so smart, and I wasn’t able to write anything at all,” Christian said.
Despite overcoming all that he had and learning to survive in a new country, Christian felt dumb and unworthy to receive an education. His adoptive mother noticed how discouraged Christian was and gave him a copy of Abraham Lincoln’s book, explaining that Abraham Lincoln never had any formal education but became a self-taught lawyer and eventually the president. She told Christian that if the president could do it, so could he.
Carrying that book around for years, even though he could not read it, Christian felt inspired, which helped him during his next challenge: obtaining a GED. His adoptive parents sent him to Utah when he was 18 to pursue a GED, but he was met with failure. Still, Christian persevered.
“I took the GED test five times and failed each time. Finally, in 2008, I passed!” Christian said.
Ready to take on college, Christian applied to many universities, but Utah Valley University was the only school to accept him. After enrolling, Christian started his journey to get a degree — a journey that would take him eight years.
“During those eight years, my friends from African countries all over were graduating within a few years. They were completing not only their bachelor’s but also their master’s degrees, and I was barely beginning my first day of college,” Christian said.
His classes were difficult, and he failed course after course, but that didn’t stop Christian from trying harder. Staying up until 1 or 2 a.m. studying became a regular routine for Christian, but it paid off in 2016 when he graduated from UVU with a degree in communication.
Today, Christian is the proud father of two children, an employee at the worldwide leader in IT, Cisco Systems, and the owner of a motivational speaking company called “Do Your Why.” From humble beginnings as a hunter in Ghana to the owner of his own company, Christian is a true example of perseverance and hope.