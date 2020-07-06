Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, BYU has been able to keep the vast majority of its student employees working.
Under normal circumstances, BYU employs approximately 9,800 students during the spring and summer months. According to Media Relations Manager Todd Hollingshead, about 9,000 students continue to work for the school during the spring and summer of 2020.
“Most students are working remotely,” Hollingshead said. “Those who are on campus are asked not to come if they are sick or have any symptoms. Managers and supervisors monitor employees for illness and in some areas of campus perform temperature checks of employees. Supervisors direct employees to return home if they exhibit any symptoms of illness while at work.”
Examples of BYU student jobs include office assistants, secretaries, grounds, custodial, dining and research assistants.
Kaylee Esplin, 21, is from Denver and majoring in public relations. She graduates next April and is currently working for University Communications as an intern for Campus News Manager Natalie Ipson.
From her family’s home in Denver, Esplin helps to put together campus newsletters and crunches data to determine the best way to reach their audience.
Esplin said she is very appreciative that BYU has continued to keep her employed.
“When BYU sent everyone home in March that included our office as well,” Esplin said. “So I’m doing whatever they need me to do. Working has definitely taken a lot of the stress out of the situation. A lot of college kids, including myself, work full-time during the summer and don’t take any classes to save up for the fall.
"Being able to continue to work means a lot because I have been able to keep my plan intact. If I couldn’t work the BYU job, I would have had to rethink my plan. It gives me an opportunity to think about other things like staying healthy. It’s a relief that I don’t have to worry about my finances.”
Esplin has been working remotely since March, but has been back to Provo on several occasions.
“I’ve been on campus once or twice,” she said. “It’s like a ghost town up there, so it’s kind of crazy. It’s great to be able to rely on BYU to help me.”
The BYU football and basketball teams returned to campus June 1 and other fall sports have now joined them, providing opportunities for student trainers and staff to return to campus.
During the fall, BYU typically employs 15,000 to 16,000 students, according to Hollinsghead.