If your house is on fire, you want firefighters to respond quickly and have ready access to all the tools they have on their truck. Thanks to a generous donation from the Orem City Fire Department, Utah Valley University can even better train future firefighters.
The Orem department donated a fire truck to UVU’s Recruit Candidate academy, which graduates approximately 20 new fire fighters each semester.
“We train firefighter recruits for the communities all over the country but the majority of them work in Utah communities,” said Andy Byrnes, course coordinator for the Firefighter Recruit Candidate Academy at UVU. “We train fire fighters on equipment they would see on the job.”
“Having this engine gives more realistic training for our cadets, reduces the size of the crews, and they can get more individualized learning,” Byrnes said. “It helps because it is a different engine than what we currently have so students get to see different layouts of different engines. They get to see a variety of pump technologies and manufacturers.”
“They have a greater capability and a better experience as a recruit,” he added. “When they get hired and serve their community they are better prepared to respond to emergencies, having trained on an engine that is more modern.”
With six engines in UVU’s fleet, the students also have increased access to practice time on the vehicles, which allows for better response time when they are in an actual fire scenario.
“That is a larger fleet than most of the academies in the nation, with the exception of the Department of Defense,” Byrnes said. “We are very fortunate to have the support of the community and UVU.”
Gary Noll, UVU Emergency Services department chair, echoed that sentiment.
“The RCA program here is really unique,” he said. “It’s one of the only programs in the nation where one of the newest recruits can be using an apparatus the next week. A lot of academies just have carts that they practice pulling hoses with. We’re very lucky, but we couldn’t do it without the help of departments like Orem. We’re very grateful for that.”
A new fire engine can cost more than $400,000 and is an expense that the RCA isn’t able to easily afford without raising student fees. This means that the Orem City Fire Department’s donation is significant and helps students for years to come.
“It’s nice to have them to be able to work on a more current apparatus,” Byrnes said. “We’re very appreciative of Orem being able to do that for us.”
Most fire engines have a life of response of about 20 years, he said.
“This one is past its prime for sure, but it was a great engine and has been maintained very well. It will still be very helpful,” he said.
Not only is it good for the recruits and an appreciated gesture on Orem’s part, there is another connection. Before he came to UVU, Byrnes retired from the Orem fire department and knows the truck well.
“I drove that engine while I was on the job,” he said. “It was a great engine when I was operating on it. It is still a good engine today.”
The UVU students are trained in both driving the engines and fighting the fires. They can also troubleshoot if needed.
“That makes them better operators and pump operators,” Byrnes said.
And that helps the communities they will serve.
“We want to thank UVU for allowing us the opportunity to donate this engine,” Jason Earl, acting Fire Chief for Orem, said. “This is important for us to be able to give back to the institutions that teach our firefighters. Having the ability to donate a piece of equipment is going to continue the training cycle and help new firefighters get out into the field.” Earl additionally serves as an adjunct instructor at the RCA.
Provo has also donated an engine to the UVU recruit candidate academy.
“There has been kind of a tradition of the local departments supporting the training of new recruits,” Byrnes said. “That helps us train fire fighters on new equipment.”
That sounds like a win-win situation for the recruits, the departments and the public.