Utah Valley University observed the annual October Sustainability Day, not just for one day but through the entire year, and it has been built on a foundation of sustainability, long before the concept came into vogue.
Like many other entities across the nation, UVU celebrated Sustainability Day on Oct. 1, hosting experts, panel discussions, and more, looking to the future and encouraging best practices to preserve resources. The university has projects on its several campuses and across the globe as students and faculty members volunteer aid to others.
“Our patterns of consumption and growth right now are going to exceed the needs of future generations,” said Genevieve Richards, UVU’s newly hired full-time sustainability coordinator, about the need for sustainability in the nation and world.
The university has had sustainability as a long-standing focus.
President William A. Sederburg of then-Utah Valley State College led several expansion projects to the campus, including a library that he said would be much more — including a digital learning center. The building, which had a ribbon-cutting in 2006, was also much more than its contents and focus, however. With green technology, it was designed to be highly energy efficient, including harvesting solar energy, using solar-controlled glazing on windows, high-efficiency lighting and cooling, and reflective roofing.
The library joined other buildings that tapped into geothermal wells and aquifers under the campus. They had already been developed as part of a master plan to heat and cool the buildings. According to a presentation at UVU’s Sustainability Day, the geothermal heating saves 14,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour of operation in winter months.
“The original principles of the campus were to use fewer resources,” said Stacy Hamm, a UVU architect. “It was forward thinking and the responsible use of public money.”
Richards agreed about the first plans for the campus.
“A lot of the original buildings were designed using passive solar principles,” she said. “They gained solar rays and warmth when they could in the winter and shed them when you don’t want them.”
The buildings were also constructed with a modular design, making it easy to add to them when necessary, Richards said.
During cold and wet weather, students especially appreciate that most of the buildings are connected and they only have to enter one time to go to several classes in different buildings, which helps retain the heat.
When warm weather returns the grass needs watering, and UVU uses still another method to reduce water consumption.
“We have weather-sensing irrigation systems,” Richards said. “We are only watering when we need it. In some areas we have injection irrigation, in which the water goes directly to the plants’ roots.”
A recent project installed per-building electric meters to track the energy demand and consumption.
“That is a really great feature to have,” Richards said. “It allows us to assess the energy intensity of the buildings. We can focus on projects in the buildings that need it the most, so we can get the highest return on investment.”
Saving energy is also the goal of a project to upgrade lights to the more efficient LED variety. In the Hall of Flags, which has numerous windows, there is a daylight sensing control for the lighting system. If the daylight permits, half of the interior lights are off at any given time.
In the UCCU Center, which houses the basketball arena, the lighting level will be increased, bringing it up to broadcast standards. The public building is maintained and operated by UVU, and the university is also upgrading the lighting there. Because of the high ceilings, staff have to rent equipment to access the fixtures. The upgrade will allow fewer such times.
The efforts are continuing.
“In November, work began to create a pedestrian bridge across Interstate 15,” Hamm said. “It should be completed by Thanksgiving of 2020.” That, along with offering free access to public transit for students and faculty, has reduced the need for parking lots and trips in private vehicles.
Another construction project is a new business building, the Scott C. Keller Building.
“It will be another high-performance building,” Richards said. That designation is based on the building’s efficiency and is given by the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management, and is based on the building’s efficiency.
There are currently eight electric vehicle charging stations on the campus. That number will be increased, bringing the charging capacity to 26, in part from a grant from a settlement with Volkswagen.
“We are also looking at green waste recycling at our Vineyard facility, with the compost being used on our grounds,” Hamm said.