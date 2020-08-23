With a mandatory retirement age of 65, many airline pilots are leaving the field. Utah Valley University is offering opportunities to alleviate that shortage, and the purchase of new aircraft will help.
One of a small number of flight-training programs in the nation associated with a university, UVU’s School of Aviation Sciences has been a leader in the effort.
“Aviation will continue to grow, and it is going to require well-educated pilots,” said Randy Johnson, aviation sciences chair. “We support that effort by offering flight education in the form of helping students get their certificates and ratings. That requires aircraft.”
Those aircraft, like family vehicles, can reach a point where it is more expensive to maintain than to replace. UVU recently followed that option by purchasing nine four-seater aircraft, bringing its total to 19 available for students to learn and practice their skills.
These 19 available aircraft are in addition to two two-seater planes UVU retained and four nearly new Piper twin-engine aircraft, which students need to attain their multi-engine rating.
Not only will the additional aircraft allow more students to take the courses, they also will provide more efficient maintenance and scheduling.
“With this change, almost all of our training will be done with one aircraft,” chief flight instructor Alan Dennis said. “It will make it easier for our students. It makes an easier transition for our students when they progress from private pilot to instrument training. It also makes it easier for maintenance to control the availabilities of airplanes, keeping parts in stock and balancing the workload and scheduling.”
The DA40 planes are now used for the majority of training in the UVU Aviation Program. They are capable of helping students earn certifications in Visual Flight Rules flight and Instrument Flight Rules flight. Both certifications are important for pilots, and these aircraft are prepared to train students in both.
The aircraft each average approximately 70–80 hours a month in the air, said John James, aviation sciences chief of maintenance. The increased efficiency, he said, also makes it easier to ensure the safety of the aircraft.
“Safety is No. 1 for our students,” James said.
Students are anxious to enter the program. More than 130 students are enrolled in the program each semester, and many more are on a wait list.
“People want to come to UVU,” James said. “We have a high-quality flight-training program.”
The new planes have four seats instead of the two in the older models. With the extra seats, additional students can gain real-time experience.
Through the school of aviation sciences and its resources, Dennis said UVU has built a strong reputation for quality training, becoming a leader in educating prospective pilots by ensuring each student is safe, competent and knowledgeable.
“Our program is strong on training the knowledge level of the pilots,” he said. “You can take someone and train them to fly, and they do a pretty good job. A professional pilot should have a lot higher level of knowledge and awareness, and how to be safe. That takes critical thinking.”
Johnson said the newest aircraft added to the school’s growing list is just another example of UVU ensuring its students have the newest equipment for its students to utilize. Using high-quality equipment, students who enroll in UVU’s School of Aviation are learning with the most up-to-date techniques.
“We have been growing for the last few years, both in the pilot program and others,” Johnson said. “We added our third program, aerospace technology management for people in the industry. This program is designed to help them complete their four-year degree and move into management.”
Although a lot of attention goes to learning to be a pilot, UVU’s School of Aviation Sciences has other areas of emphasis.
“Pilots actually comprise a very low percentage of the whole industry,” Johnson said. “We educate aviation management students as well, and those studying the managing sector of aerospace, even students interested in commercial space operations.”