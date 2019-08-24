Turning Point is turning a new corner to serve the public better. Offered by Utah Valley University, Turning Point is being integrated into UVU’s Women’s Success Center. Don’t worry, men, you are still welcome. The Women’s Success Center has always served all genders.
Although it is part of Utah Valley University, Turning Point serves the general public in addition to students and prospective students. Those who have been helped number in the thousands. In the 2018-19 academic year alone, the program reached 752 individuals through presentations, workshops, booths and collaborative meetings to build community engagement. There were 521 prospective students who were served through workshops and success coaching.
“We are thrilled to be bringing new services and team members to the Women’s Success Center,” said Tara Ivie, director of the Women’s Success Center. “Integrating Turning Point services under the WSC umbrella allows us to serve a broader group of community members and potential and current students.”
With the name change, there could be some confusion and perhaps people may think the programs are no longer available.
“The name is going away, but we don’t want to lose people who need these services,” said Whitney Sanchez, marketing manager of the Women’s Success Center.
They include one-on-one client consultations for individuals navigating major life transitions including divorce, change in employment, and surviving intimate partner abuse. There are also workshops on managing life transitions, and vouchers for Deseret Industries available to those who need professional clothing. Anger management workshops will continue to be offered through UVU’s Community Education.
“We want community members to be able to use these resources,” Sanchez said. “We offer help for anyone going through a big transition in their life.”
That help has often become an exact turning point for those who the center serves. Holly Coutts has worked at the center for seven years and recounted some of the attendees’ stories.
“A woman came to us. She had nine children,” Coutts said. “It was a divorce situation. She had been out of both school and the workforce 15 to 20 years. She told us she was so overwhelmed. We offered help with food, clothing, housing and legal help. There was also help available for employment and schooling, but she kept saying ‘I can’t. I can’t.’”
The Turning Point staff not only encouraged her by telling her she could, they also showed her the steps to take — “Here is how you can,” they told her. “Here are funding options and Pell Grants. Here are some other things that are possible options for you.”
“She went back to school,” Coutts said. “She got her degree and got a job in her field. She raised her family and now her oldest children are getting college degrees.”
In another instance, a young adult male came from out of state and ended up at Turning Point.
“He was homeless and had almost nothing,” Coutts said. “He had no place to live and no family or friends. He felt like school wasn’t a possibility. We got his basic needs met and he eventually went back to school and got a bachelor’s and then a master’s degree.”
“UVU’s campus has so many great services, like a food pantry,” she added. “We have all this support that is in place. When people get started, they can accomplish things.”
She said Turning Point has existed about 40 years and was a government initiative and has been a part of UVU for approximately 20 years.
Coutts began as a part-time instructor for a workshop at Turning Point and has been working full time for the last three years as a coordinator. She is one of two individuals who have made the transition from Turning Point to the Women’s Success Center.
“I have loved being a part of UVU and working with Turning Point,” she said. “It is about helping people, helping them move forward with their education and career opportunities.
“The Turning Point program really fits with the Women’s Success Center, both in purpose and in location. Now we will continue to serve both the community and students. Now our services are going to expand.”