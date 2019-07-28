Move over, Indiana Jones -- Utah Valley University students are on your trail.
Their expedition was officially part of the Belize Valley Archaeological Reconnaissance Field School, but the 11 students who participated would shorten that to exciting, exhilarating and fun.
The students performed a variety of archaeological work at Cahal Pech, on the outskirts of San Ignacio, the modern-day capital of the Cayo District of Belize in Central America. The area is among the largest prehistoric Mayan sites in the Belize River Valley, and is thought to be first settled near 1200 B.C.
“It was an incredible experience,” said Mike Fulton, one of the students who participated. “It was so much fun. It was kind of indescribable. Archaeology was kind of my dream job when I was a little kid. I still love it, especially being able to go into the field. Belize is such an amazing and beautiful place — both for the people who are living there as well as the other students we worked with.”
UVU’s group was led by Aramanda Cartwright, an adjunct professor in the university’s archaeology department. They worked with Jaime Awe, who Cartwright said is a world-renowned archaeologist.
“The program they have is the most user-friendly for students,” she said. “There are a lot of experts that come in. The students get such a variety of disciplines, including bioarchaeologists, conservators, soil experts and survey experts.”
They weren’t just listening to those experts. They were actually doing field work, getting first-hand experience in their field. They performed excavation work — not with bulldozers and backhoes, but with much more delicate items, to avoid damaging any artifacts they might find.
“We measured out a little unit, about 4-by-6 meters, and worked our way down with trowels and picks,” Fulton said. “We were trying to understand a little bit more about the site and the people who lived there. We found a large amount of pottery.”
“Some of our students found bones,” Cartwright said. “We had to take those to the experts on the site. One of our students found a cavity in the ground. They thought it was a tomb. Everything looked like that was what it was. The artifacts were incredible and there were all kinds of things. But after going down six meters, they ran into another floor. The people had built right on top of each other.”
The students spent a lot of their time working on monumental architecture. There were places where the top of a wall was discovered. The students cleaned up the structure and in some cases, helped build it back up to its initial level. The goals were to conserve and preserve what was in the location, along with gaining a better understanding of the site and the people who inhabited it, Fulton said.
“It was a really important experience,” he said. “Archaeology is such a hands-on sort of field. This was the next step that you take. We spent the time in the classroom and doing research, then we moved to getting hands-on experience. Then we returned back to the classroom with those new experiences. It was a very good encapsulation of what a career in archaeology would be like.”
Not only did they have hands-on experiences, they were able to do much of the work on their own.
“We had the opportunity where we were doing a large amount of the work and we very much left to our own devices,” he said. “It worked out really well and was really good for all of us to have that ability. It was better for our education in that way.”
The students paid their own expenses for the trip, including transportation to Belize. They will receive academic credit for their internships. Whether or not they become archaeologists, their experiences in Belize will remain in their memories, Cartwright said.
“It is amazing when you start digging and pulling things up, and you realize you are touching an artifact that hasn’t been touched in maybe thousands of years,” she said. “I love archaeology. It changes history every day. People go in an excavated place and what we thought we knew before actually changes. It changes what people understand about their past. Knowing who we are and where we came from is what everybody wants to know. Sifting through the dust of our past gives us our identity.”