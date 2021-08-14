Ten years ago, Angela Peterson felt overwhelmed by her daughter’s mental health diagnosis. The Mapleton mother of two didn’t know where to turn for help and couldn’t find anyone who could point her in the right direction.
Then, Peterson heard about Intermountain Healthcare’s Mental Health Services Awareness Night. She went to the workshop full of questions and came away with answers provided by the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). Since then, Peterson hasn’t missed attending the annual event.
“Every time I attend, I learn something new for myself or for someone I know. I always learn something I can share with someone who needs help,” said Peterson, who has been an active NAMI volunteer and teacher for several years.
Now known as the Mental Health Services Awareness Summit, the free event is designed to help connect individuals with available resources.
Finding those resources has never been more important. Peterson says NAMI has received more calls over the past year from people needing help. Whether it’s a global pandemic, loss of a loved one, struggles with body image or the challenges associated with addiction, a person’s mental health can change quickly and impact all areas of their life. Connecting a person with the right resources can literally be life-changing and even lifesaving.
The 2021 Mental Health Services Summit is free and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 3-8:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley University Clarke Building, as well as online for those wishing to join remotely.
The event is open to anyone in Utah who would like to know more about the resources available to those struggling with mental health challenges. Opportunities include speakers, breakout classes, information booths and more.
Keynote speakers include Christena Huntsman Durham, Mark H. Rapaport, M.D., and G. Sheldon Martin, M.D. A complete list of speakers and presenters is available at http://utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight.
Partners for the event include Intermountain Healthcare, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, Utah Valley University, United Way, Blunovus and Encircle. Face coverings and vaccination prior to the event are encouraged.
For those attending in person, Spanish interpretation will be provided.
For more details, registration information, and links to the live streams, go to http://utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight or call 801-357-7766.