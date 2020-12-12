In his story, “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens wrote:
“‘But you were always a good man of business, Jacob,’ faltered Scrooge, who now began to apply this to himself.
‘Business,’ cried the Ghost, wringing its hands again. ‘Mankind was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The deals of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!’”
Jacob Marley, with the understanding that he had no chance at redemption, did not want a similar fate for his living business partner. Chained with the things he prioritized in life, Marley warned Scrooge of a similar fate and did so in such a unique way that this story, “A Christmas Carol,” has captivated humanity’s hearts for decades.
In life, Marley misunderstood what his “business” actually was, concentrating instead on his “trade” in capturing wealth. In death, however, and to his own eternal agony, he learned that his business as with us all, was more than that.
It was the business of life: charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence.
This yeas has been rough, but we now find ourselves in its final month. The Christmas season is here, and we have another opportunity to step up, stand tall and demonstrate what we are truly made of.
My Christmas message has been the same every year, which is to challenge you to listen and to pay attention. Find those needing something, anything, that will make their day brighter and fill them with hope. You will be better for it because it is the conduit that will fill your heart with happiness and peace.
I feel Mr. Dickens carefully selected the four traits that Marley identified he lacked in life:
Charity
- . Be kind to each other. Consider your responses on social media. Actively find someone who needs your care and friendship.
Mercy
- . Be forgiving and understanding. Be empathetic, many have problems in their lives that eclipse your own.
Forbearance
- . Be tolerant and good natured. Dedicate yourself in complementing others.
Benevolence
- . Do good. look for and act on any opportunity to help another.
It is time now to place character above politics, above narrow interests and above the distress of 2020. Reach out in a way that may be a bit uncomfortable, but in the manner that we all wish someone would reach out to us. As Marley ultimately recognized, appreciate the business of life.
My hope is that you and your family will have a wonderful Christmas.