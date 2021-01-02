A new year can signal a season of hope — and of resolutions to do better.
I love the process of envisioning the future, setting goals and working to attain them. A lot of New Year’s resolutions center on health and fitness, and the Kaufusi family is all in on those.
One of our favorite things to do during the holidays, besides eating massive amounts of food, is working out together. But, turning to the topic of this article, if you find that a fitness goal is your greatest life concern at the moment, you can consider yourself truly blessed.
As you undoubtedly know, problems of an entirely different magnitude weigh upon many among us. I’m referring to those struggling with mental illness or addiction.
Is there anyone reading this who has not come face to face with such burdens, in either the mirror or a close loved one? I have been eyewitness to loved ones experiencing moments too brutal to take up this subject without a sense of heaviness. For the person struggling with mental illness or addiction, and for those closest to them, the pains and consequences are real and can take a major toll on virtually every aspect of life.
Over the last several months, I have had access to information about the increased struggles many in our communities have been facing due to the pandemic and its ripple effects.
On far too many Monday mornings, Police Chief Ferguson has brought me tales of suicides over the weekend. It’s not uncommon for his eyes, or mine, to well with tears as he tells me about the person.
My heart grieves over any human who finds themselves in such a dark place as to make that choice, and for those impacted by their decision. It is partly that sense of grief that makes me want to do anything I can to offer hope and help to those dealing with mental difficulties or addictions.
If any of us can play a role in lightening the burdens of someone struggling with these challenges, surely it will be among our life’s most important accomplishments.
Before getting into a list of possible helps, I want to be clear that through close encounters — too many and too personal to detail here — I feel I can stand as a witness to the existence of help and hope for those carrying these heavy burdens.
Where and how does one find such hope and help? I’m certainly not an expert, and the answers are probably as varied as the individuals and families impacted, but here are some ideas, offered with a desire that, if nothing else, they may spark your own better ideas.
Nourish hope that eventually things can and will get better.
I know an incredible person who suddenly sank into a state of depression for well over a year. It was crippling and seemingly insurmountable. But somehow, over time, this individual has come back into a fullness of life. Perhaps recalling stories like this can be a source of hope — a reminder that although days may be long, better days could be just around the corner.
Take advantage of the resources available to you. This can be everything from a chat with a sibling or friend to professional treatment. Precisely because of the pandemic and its impacts, a new free program has been launched, called the Utah Strong Recovery Project, funded through a FEMA grant.
Call or text 385-386-2289 to speak with a counselor (or 1-800-273-8255 after hours) or email utahstrong@utah.gov, providing just your first name and phone number to get started.
The program promises to offer free crisis counselling, education on coping strategies, and referrals if more help is needed. Other resources can be identified through the 211 phone number or app. And check out EverydayStrong.org, an acclaimed program to help combat depression and anxiety. Both 211 and EverydayStrong come from our partners at the United Way.
Get in touch with the divine. The well-regarded 12-step program of Alcoholics Anonymous rests on a foundation of acknowledging a higher power. Whatever your faith background, tapping into a power higher than your own seems to be key for many who are recovering from addiction and other ailments. It’s my personal experience that prayer works. If you haven’t tried it for a while, perhaps it’s a tool you could dust off.
I love reading historical biographies, especially of presidents. I’ve read several books about Lincoln and am currently enjoying one that dives deeper into a topic that others have only touched on: his mental health.
It seems Lincoln felt a profound and heavy sense of sadness most of his life. The book refers to it as “melancholy” or “depression.” Whatever the correct label, he found relief from his condition through humor and, when he was able, getting on with the business of the day. Those are certainly productive sources of relief from strain for many of us.
But one of the most meaningful things I take away from the accounts of the mental and emotional darkness Lincoln seemed to live through is the confirmation it gives that those who suffer from mental ailments can be among the grandest and noblest of souls.
Lincoln’s close associates recognized that his brooding disposition was something that ultimately became an impressive asset. It’s conceivable that he could not or would not have accomplished what he did without the very mental burdens he carried.
Those thoughts give me hope for my friends and associates who grapple with similar conditions. I earnestly hope these thoughts are helpful to you, too.