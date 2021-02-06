One thing that I’ve learned over the years is that change is inevitable. Instead of fearing change, we can prepare for and embrace change.
I had the opportunity, last week, to tour the county’s mass vaccine clinic in the old Shopko building in Spanish Fork with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. For me, it is nice to see something happening with that building, especially something that can help so many people.
I was impressed with all of the moving parts that came together to open a facility in a short amount of time with the vaccination capabilities of over 1000 people a day. What impressed me even more during my tour was how staff working at the facility looked at how things were going and made changes each day to improve the process.
In addition to having cars in the Shopko parking lot, there have been some other changes in Spanish Fork.
As you drive down Highway 6, you’ll notice our new In-N-Out Burger. Next door, R&R BBQ is nearing completion and should be opening sometime this spring.
Across Highway 6, we are excited that Hobby Lobby will be opening in the coming days. Additionally, Home Goods, Old Navy, 5 Below, Del Taco and others are currently under construction.
It’s a thrill to have so many of these reputable businesses want to make their homes in Spanish Fork and enhance the quality of life that we enjoy.
As you’re out and about, you may also catch a glimpse of one of our new ambulances. After being delayed in production, we have three new ambulances in our fleet which allow for a greater level of service and care for residents with emergency needs.