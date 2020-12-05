We finally made it to December.
There were times during the last few months where it felt as if 2020 would never end. Now, with the holiday season, the days seem to go by a little quicker for some.
Maybe it’s the lights or the spirit of gratitude and giving, but something is different come the end of the year.
One of the things I love is the Festival of Lights. I’m amazed at the time and energy that goes into the setup of Canyon View Park each year to prepare for thousands of tiny lights and thousands of visitors.
We have an amazing staff in Spanish Fork. If you haven’t seen the display yet this year, I would invite you to come and join the great Spanish Fork tradition. It has been a COVID-friendly activity for years.
In light of COVID-19, and as a way to get our Federal CARES funds into the hands of our residents, we created the Spanish Fork Shop Local program. Last month, we mailed three $25 vouchers ($75 total) to each household in the city. Residents can use the vouchers just like cash at businesses in Spanish Fork participating in the program.
Over 200 local businesses of all kinds have signed up to participate in the “Shop Local” campaign. There are retailers, restaurants, entertainment and personal care businesses as well as others that will be accepting the vouchers through the end of the year.
Now, just a couple of weeks into the program, I’ve been pleased to see so many residents using the vouchers and visiting local businesses. Some of our residents and some local businesses have suffered financially through this pandemic.
Many of our retailers depend on holiday revenue to sustain them. This program is designed to alleviate some of this burden, fill the holidays with gratitude and giving, and end the year on a positive note.
During this holiday season, I hope that we are able to look forward but also look back and see the good things that we have experienced through this crazy year. No matter what has happened, there is some good that has come to each of us.
May this month bring you some of that good. From my family to yours, I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.