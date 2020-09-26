It has been an incredible past few weeks here in Spanish Fork.
In mid-September, we had the ribbon cutting at the Adventure Heights All-Abilities Park. What a great asset to our community. The 11-acre park has something for everyone.
Almost exactly one year ago, a Spanish Fork resident called and said his family wanted to meet with me and some of our staff. He said his family had been very blessed, and they felt Spanish Fork needed an all-abilities park.
They handed me a sizable check and said get it done by next year. I was touched by the generous donation.
After I got home, I started thinking about what it would take to have this park up and running in one year. Normally, for a park this size, it would take a year to engineer it and then another year to build it.
Miracles began to flow.
The piece of property that we wanted was already under contract with a developer. After talking with the developer and explaining what we wanted to do, he chose to back out of his project. He understood that this all-abilities park project would be a more valuable asset to our city.
We invited 30 families who had special needs children to come to a design meeting and share their ideas of things that would be helpful for them to have in the park.
They came up with some wonderful suggestions for the park: adult changing table in the restroom, a family slide, easy wheelchair access to the water and the swings, the ability to elevate to the same heights as other children, more restrooms, more shad and more handicapped parking.
The architect and contractor worked hand-in-hand to meet the one-year deadline. It was nothing short of a miracle that the park was completed in such a timely fashion, especially with the restrictions that came with COVID-19.
We had a soft opening for the families who helped design the park. The donor family, city staff, members of the city council and I were touched by the reactions of the children and families as they played together.
It was incredible to witness so many of them have chance to play together on something they helped design.
Families were siding down a slide together. A mother pushed her child in a wheelchair through the splash pad, and both were giggling. The experience was priceless. Each family member felt included in the fun.
We welcome everyone to come and enjoy this beautiful park with us.
Two days after the opening of Adventure Heights All Abilities Park, we had the ribbon cutting (or rather, hose cutting) for Station 62. This second station will house our Fire Department and EMTs on the east side of town, cutting down our response time for emergencies in that area.
We are now better prepared for the future growth of our city and its emergency personnel.
Again, our architect and contractor did a great job on this project.
Station 62 has the most up-to-date equipment and living quarters for our emergency crews. As I walked through this building, it reminded me of the time that I served as a volunteer firefighter long ago.
I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who put their lives on the line when they respond to the call to help others and those who have and still do volunteer as first responders.
I want to thank our city staff for the work and design on both of these projects. I also want to thank the families of the special needs children for their valuable input on the All-Abilities Park.
Thank you to the city council for seeing the need for these projects and approving them. This caring community works together to make Spanish Fork the home of “Pride and Progress.”