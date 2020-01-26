Every community has people who leave a lasting impression. For Spanish Fork City, Jack Swenson is one of those individuals.
Jack J. Swenson, who just recently passed away, was the Parks and Recreation Director for Spanish Fork City for 31 years. During his time with the city, Jack grew the City’s parks and recreation department into what it is today, with some of the best parks and programs around.
Jack’s career with the city began in 1951 by mowing lawns and maintaining the ball fields while in high school. Over the years his roles and responsibilities changed, but his commitment to providing opportunities for the youth of Spanish Fork to be active, to learn and to be involved in the community never wavered.
Jack’s legacy started with a vision — he wanted our parks to be as clean as Disneyland and our ballfields to be as pristine as Yankee Stadium. I remember when I coached an accelerated baseball team, coaches from all over the state said that our fields were the best that they had played on. Jack’s goal continues today, as the quality and care of our parks and ball fields is a source of pride in the community.
Jack was a mentor to many people in the community, including fellow employees, ball players he coached and residents. He had a passion for helping people succeed, teaching the value of commitment and hard work as well as encouraging you to be the best that you can be.
Jack coached the Spanish Fork Yankees little league team for 60 consecutive years, starting at the age of 16. His love of baseball was passed on to all those who he coached. Jack regularly said, “The first question I want to hear a parent ask their kid is, ‘Did you have fun?’.”
Jack, who has been a dear friend and hero of mine for many years, is just one of many individuals who have made this city what it is today, a home of pride and process. You don’t need to be a city employee, elected official, or coach to leave a lasting legacy in your community. Simple acts of service, volunteering, and actively participating in the community can have much larger impacts than you could ever imagine. Let us all consider what we need to do to leave a lasting legacy in our families, workplaces, and communities.