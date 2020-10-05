I sat at my desk in history class as a young, somewhat-rebellious teenager, as the teacher passed out our next assignment. Of course, there were audible sighs of aversion, but that was common here.
Our teacher took a standing position between his desk and the class and responded to our negative reaction.
“You do not have to do this assignment,” he said, firmly.
Great, I thought to myself.
“I cannot make you do it,” he continued.
“OK, where is he going with this?” I thought.
Then he pushed further: “No one can make you do anything you do not want to do. No one.”
It was a weird thing to say and each of us slowly gazed around the room wondering what was happening. Some students argued back by saying their parents or others with authority could certainly make them do things, but he again insisted.
“No, they can’t.”
He continued to make the point that, as individuals, we choose what amount of distress we will accept to not be compliant to another’s request or demands. After a long discussion, it was clear that the decision to do our assignment was completely in our hands as was the opportunity for a failing grade.
That issue of agency seemed certainly obvious, but until that day, I had never thought deeply about it. I soon changed. I felt independent, I felt strong and I felt free.
In Utah County, we cherish our inalienable right to agency. It might well be our greatest freedom, but it is not free. Freedom has consequences, it always has, and it always will.
I get asked, frequently, for my opinion on the debates regarding this COVID-19 crisis that surrounds us. Opinions vary, I know, but I am happy to share mine regarding masks.
I want to freely admit that I am not an expert, and I do not pretend to be. However, I meet with doctors and scientists from the heath community regularly, and I clearly understand their concern. In my opinion, masks do help in keeping the virus from spreading.
You do not need any expertise to interpret the data and charts that are updated daily on our state’s coronavirus website. The two spikes in the curve are easily identified to specific events.
The first was after the state transitioned our status from Orange to Yellow, when a large portion of our population thought that meant “no more masks.” It didn’t.
The second has been associated with some entrepreneurs who found a way to promote mass gatherings, and in the process, a young age group exercised their agency to not wear masks.
I consider agency my greatest freedom. I have since that high school history class. I would not demand that anyone wear a mask. There is still much to learn about this virus, but the available data illustrates the consequences. They are easy to identify.
As my history teacher taught, no one can make you do anything that you do not want to do. But I expect that everyone who believes their agency important also consider the consequences of not wearing a mask. Consequences that may not affect them, but may have a great impact on other, more susceptible individuals.