Saratoga Splash Days is a time for our citizens to get together to celebrate our community and build memories as neighbors and families.
This is even more meaningful after the isolation many experienced in 2020. Saratoga Splash Days will be held June 7-12 with the theme “Make Life an Adventure.”
Although we are not able to hold all of our traditional events, we are excited to be able to offer many of them with a few changes to ensure that everyone is able to stay safe while having a good time. We kick off the week with our Chalk, Walk and Boogie. This event includes a food truck rally, chalk contest and our Saratoga Springs Orchestra concert. After taking a year off, our orchestra is bigger and better than ever with over 50 members, and excited to play its first concert since COVID.
On Tuesday, the Saratoga Springs Library will host two outdoor animal shows as part of the kickoff of its summer reading program, “Tales & Tails.” Playing on that theme, “Scales and Tails” will be coming and showing us all of our favorite reptiles and more. To help spread out the crowd and to offer other options for viewing, the library will host a show at 10:30 a.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. A few food trucks will be on hand for the evening show.
Wednesday will give families a chance to choose their own adventure. They will be able to choose one of three adventure boxes. A water party adventure, park adventure or treasure hunt adventure. Each adventure box will include activities and treats to provide a fun activity for that day. The cost for an adventure box is $4, and pre-registration is required for this event. Wednesday evening the Splash Days Carnival, provided by City of Fun, will host a family night with 1 ticket per ride.
To bring back some nostalgia, we will be hosting a drive-in movie on Thursday in the north parking lot of Westlake High School. Going along with our search for adventure, we will be showing Disney’s “Onward.” The carnival will be open from 6-11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Friday will have a family scavenger hunt sponsored by Communities that Care, and a larger and longer firework show than ever before.
We are pleased to announce that the week will end with our Saratoga Splash Days Grande Parade and Family Fun Day at Neptune Park. The Grande Parade is a crowd favorite with entries from our local schools, city officials and our car show. The Family Fun Day will have something for everyone in the family including, the Splash Days carnival, car show, boutique and live entertainment.
After a stressful 2020, our community is ready to come together to celebrate and build memories.
We are excited to bring back fan-favorite activities combined with the chance to build new traditions with some of this year’s changes. Information details and registration for these events are available at saratogaspringscity.com.