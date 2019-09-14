Ten years ago, Eagle Mountain held its first small business street fair with a gathering of about 40 local businesses.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the city’s street fair will transform into a new, supersized shopping and entertainment experience – ShopFest Utah. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Cory B. Wride Memorial Park in Eagle Mountain, featuring up to 250 small businesses from over 30 cities in Utah, hosted by Eagle Mountain City in partnership with Local First Utah, The Food Truck League, and the Eagle Mountain Arts Alliance.
In a city with more than 400 licensed home-based businesses, Eagle Mountain has been a long-time champion of the entrepreneurial spirit. A great addition to the city’s efforts to grow business interest in the community occurred recently with the formation of the Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce. Organized by a dedicated board consisting of the city’s economic development director Aaron Sanborn and local businesswomen – Laurie Bailey, Diane Bradshaw and Maria Hopkin, the chamber hit the ground running and hasn’t stopped. The board has since expanded to include Lee Gillenwater, Tyler Savage, Matt Everett, Karissa Peugnet, Jessica Ostoyich and Shawn Richards. Holly Harwood has taken on the role of chamber director, working diligently to increase membership and offer a variety of events that are beneficial to the business community, both within the city and regionally. Information about the chamber can be found at http://eaglemountainchamber.com.
Although our city has hit a population point of an estimated 40,000 and are seeing an increase in brick-and-mortar commercial growth, including investments by Fortune 100 companies Facebook and Tyson Foods, it remains important to us to support small businesses. ShopFest Utah will give small businesses a forum to showcase what they have to offer and increase their profile through interaction with the Eagle Mountain community and all other visitors to the event – the largest small business shopping festival in Utah.
In addition to a wide variety of shopping opportunities throughout the day, the event will offer tethered and free-flight hot air balloon rides in the morning, food trucks and will end with a free concert featuring the Salt Lake-based band “The Cinders,” backdropped by glowing hot air balloons. The ongoing Eagle Mountain Farmers Market will be integrated with the festival, and the Eagle Mountain Arts Alliance will be hosting an arts showcase.
I’d like to invite those outside of Eagle Mountain to visit our community for ShopFest and support small businesses while enjoying a fun day outdoors. Children will have a great time playing at Wride Memorial Park. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by Facebook/Mortenson Construction, Mountain America Credit Union, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), Matt Stevenson Allstate, Direct Communications, and Tyson Foods. Free re-usable shopping bags will be distributed while supplies last. For event details, please visit http://emcity.org/shopfest.
With each new business that starts or locates in Eagle Mountain we celebrate because we have seen the value of their contributions to the community as our young city continues to rapidly grow.