Last week, my wife and I attended the BYU-Utah football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
I expected it to be a tough game between two good rivals with the winning score coming down to the end of the game.
I had no idea that BYU would give up 20 points to Utah on turnovers. Had it not been for those turnovers, the game would have been close and a good contest.
I also had no idea that a large storm was in the offing and would come up unexpectedly in the second half of the game. No one was prepared for it. I did not see anyone with umbrellas or coats, and few had ponchos to protect themselves.
And the rain was so heavy and strong. It really soaked everyone there. Again, no one was prepared for it. This reminded me of what nature can deal out to us and for things we need to be prepared for in the future.
I remember in 1983 when major flooding occurred in Utah due to melting snow packs from the mountains. Utah Lake rose over 8 feet. The Great Salt Lake rose over the rail causeway, stopping trains. Water was running down the middle of Main Street in Salt Lake City.
I remember in 1996 when my wife and I were away at a cabin in Heber when our daughter had a seizure while under the care of a baby sitter. Luckily, a neighbor called 911 and the Orem paramedics were able to get to our house and deal with the situation successfully.
I remember in 1997 when a fire on the east hills overlooking Orem spread and threatened homes on the east bench. In fact, it was only due to a prepared call tree that the citizens were able to call out 150 neighbors in a half hour and build a fire line where the firefighters were able to do a back burn that saved the homes in that area.
I remember in 1999 when a tornado hit downtown Salt Lake City. My wife’s brothers apartment was right in the direct path of the event. Again luckily, he and his wife were not home. His apartment building was damaged and shards of glass flew through his living room and were embedded in the walls.
I remember in 2007 when the real estate market took a major hit. I remember the Great Recession when many jobs were lost, many condo and home owners lost their homes, and many people lost money. In fact a friend of mine lost more than $10 million of his real estate holdings and had to start over.
We have no idea what is coming. But now is the time to prepare for changes and disasters of many kinds.
Do we have food storage? Do we have an emergency water supply? Do we items for heat? Do we have extra clothing? Do we an emergency medical kit? Do we have flashlights that work? Do we have a family plan on what to do and where to meet in the event of an emergency?
Are we prepared?
In many of the above cases I had no idea that what happened was going to happen. I hope that we all can give some serious consideration to preparing for what might happen in the future, and that we might think ahead of what we will need to do to be prepared.