For residents, the roads of Pleasant Grove City have been one of our biggest complaints.
The roads themselves have been a hassle to drive on for quite a while. The ongoing projects of repaving our streets has been one of our biggest priorities and investments, which means a lot of construction. We would like to let you in on what’s going on with Pleasant Grove’s roads.
First, we want to thank everyone involved, including the citizens of our city. We know it hasn’t been easy driving around with all the construction happening, and we sympathize with that. We want to thank each and every resident and passerby on how patient you’ve been with us and our workers throughout this whole process. Your cooperation has really made this whole endeavor that much easier.
Let’s talk about construction. All of 100 East has been under construction for more than a year, and we know that it’s been tough getting around and through it. It was initially meant to be finished fall 2018, but the county ran into a couple of problems. Often times when roads are rebuilt, we need to replace water lines and storm drains, as well as adding in new sewer lines that didn’t exist. Utility companies — namely Dominion Energy — are also given the opportunity to replace their lines as needed. This can extend the time needed to finish the street by quite a lot — by almost a year now on 100 East alone. However, we know it’s better to fix the underground utilities that need it now rather than to wait and tear up our streets in the future.
100 East is now completely finished, painted and is absolutely beautiful. The county’s public works department has been great to work with, and we can’t thank them enough for all their help in working with our citizens during their project, along with our county commissioners. 300 East has been another one of our large paving projects for this year, from 200 South to 500 North, which many of you drive on. We hope to have the final paving completed within the next two weeks. 1100 North has gone under some large renovations with the same issues as 100 East, but we know you’ll find the result is just as well worth the wait in a much shorter time frame. They’ll be finished up to Murdock Drive by the end of October.
We plan on continuing our work on 1100 North, east of Murdock Drive, in the next few years. Right now, we’re working on a plan for the 110 miles of roads throughout Pleasant Grove to last more than 20 years. We hope to have more than $3 million in our road budget per year to work with in the coming years. We work in three-year increments, meaning we have to pick and choose which roads we fix for each of those years. If your road is one of the absolute worst roads in the city, they are on our list and we are doing our best to get to your streets. The most traveled, worse-for-wear streets will have our attention first, as more people will be traveling those roads more frequently. We promise, we will do our very best to get to your road as soon as possible.
This project is an investment for all of us, but we know that because our roads are one of the most-used, under-appreciated things we have here in Pleasant Grove, it will be more than worth our time and effort in the end. Thank you again for your continued patience and support.
This article was made possible due to the efforts and research of one of our interns here at Pleasant Grove City, Brigham Dunford. He is an intern to the mayor and has spent a lot of time researching and working with us as a part of the internship class at Pleasant Grove High School. The workplace skills class, taught by Susan Shelton, has enabled us to collaborate with students at the high school to have extra resources and valuable workers. Brigham has done some great work here, and we look forward to working with him and his peers in the future.