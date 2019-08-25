Our cities provide a wide variety of services, including utilities, roads, parks and recreation and libraries.
While each service is important in its own way, the safety and assistance provided by our devoted public safety departments is vital for the well-being of our communities. Unfortunately, much attention is given to negative interactions between police, fire and EMS and the people they serve. I would like to honor the wonderful men and women who serve our communities, and specifically, Spanish Fork City.
The Spanish Fork Fire Department was founded in 1908 with 20 volunteers and simple hose carts. Though much has changed in the past 111 years, the commitment of our volunteer fire department has remained constant. These brave men and women provide an extraordinary service to Spanish Fork’s residents and businesses, and visitors to our great city. Other communities regularly ask us how we have been able to operate with a volunteer department, despite our growth. Our answer is simple — we have the most dedicated volunteer firefighters.
As Spanish Fork has grown, our needs have also changed and we have adjusted accordingly. For example, we recently extended the hours that our EMS personnel are at the station in order to provide faster response times. One major adjustment we are very excited for is the addition of a second fire station.
The new station, which will be located at 2635 E. Canyon Road, will not only be a great addition to our community, but will also be vital to maintain and increase our level of service to our residents. This new station will decrease fire and EMS response times throughout the community, and will ultimately lead to a more full-time fire and EMS service. We will have a groundbreaking for the new station on Oct. 2, and anticipate that the station will be completed by Fall 2020.
Earlier this summer, a local family donated numerous vouchers for a free pizza, breadsticks and drink to the police department. Throughout the summer, our officers have looked for opportunities to brighten someone’s day with a gesture as simple as a free meal. I have loved hearing the stories from these interactions from our officers. It has been clear to me that this has been a great tool to cultivate positive relationships between our residents and officers.
We also recently had our annual Public Safety Night Out, during which our residents were able to mingle with our police, fire and EMS employees and check out their vehicles and equipment, all while enjoying a hot dog, chips and drink. I loved watching our first responders serve nearly 1,000 hot dogs to residents and seeing the positive interactions throughout the evening.
One of our officers, Officer Zac Robinson, recently received the Utah Narcotics Officer of the Year award by the Utah Narcotic Officers Association. Officer Robinson served as a narcotics officer for the past five years and was instrumental in helping take large amounts of drugs off the streets. Officer Robinson is just one example of the great men and women who serve our community and make sure it stays one of the safest in the state.
I am so grateful for all these individuals, who are just like you and me, who give of their time to serve our great city. I want to let them know how much we appreciate all they do for this city of “Pride and Progress.” We truly have some of the best!