Throughout life we encounter situations that cause us to adjust our priorities. Such an event recently occurred in Spanish Fork City. For several years, we have heard from residents about their desire for an all-abilities park, and we had planned to build one at some point but didn’t have any specific plans or timeline in place.
This all changed when a local family made what we have affectionately referred to as a priority-changing donation for the park’s construction. We were certainly taken aback by the generosity of this wonderful family and their desire to give back to the community and make an enormous impact on the lives of many of our residents and others in the region.
With a completion target date set for Fiesta Days 2020, we know that this priority-changing event will come with a lot of challenges. First, we have had to reprioritize projects that we had planned to do in the coming year. Many of these projects will have to be delayed because of resources being diverted to the all-abilities park.
Other challenges include finding and acquiring a site, and designing and constructing the park in a relatively short period of time. We are up to the challenge, and are hard at work to make this happen. The City Council recently approved the purchase of 10 acres adjacent to Canyon Road at about 1100 East for this new park. We have also hired a design architect and recently interviewed potential general contractors for the project.
Because of their inherent challenges, priority-changing events demand your best. Each member of the City Council and numerous staff members have stepped up to the plate, working countless hours this past month to move this monumental project forward. I’m so very proud of the progress we’ve made in such a short amount of time, in large part due to the great people behind the scenes.
Ultimately, priority-changing events compel us to expand our perspective. In recent weeks, city staff, the City Council and I have had the pleasure of meeting with numerous families in our city who have children with special needs. During these interactions, I have been humbled to learn of their needs, challenges, and struggles, while also seeing the joy on their faces as they describe the various amenities that would be beneficial for them in an all-abilities park.
These conversations have brought an even greater appreciation and admiration for all those who work so hard in assisting our youth with special needs. I look forward to having more of these conversations as we continue through the planning and construction process, and definitely can’t wait to see the park completed and these wonderful families enjoying that special place.
As we face priority-changing events in our families, neighborhoods and communities, I hope we will accept the challenges that come with them, give our best in facing the challenge, and expand our perspective.