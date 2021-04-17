Editor’s note: Mayors of five North Utah County cities are issuing a joint statement asking residents to not use water until May 1.
Five cities across northern Utah County have teamed up to ask residents and businesses to delay watering their lawns until May 1. These participating cities are Lehi, Highland, American Fork, Cedar Hills and Pleasant Grove. For many of these cities, pressurized irrigation is typically made available to the public on or around April 15 every year.
This request comes after Governor Spencer Cox’s Executive Order declaring all of Utah in a state of emergency due to drought conditions. The order, signed on March 17, said that “100% (of Utah is) in the moderate drought category and 90% of the state (is) experiencing extreme drought.”
For many of the northern Utah County cities, their pressurized irrigation water comes from water runoff from American Fork Canyon. Once this is depleted, the cities must pump aquifer water to supplement their pressurized irrigation systems. “With current mountain snowpack at about 50% of normal, we already know we’re working with very limited resources,” said Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Andersen. “Holding off on watering now while we have cooler spring temperatures means we’ll have that much more water when it’s needed in the late summer.”
Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson points out that waiting to water can actually help lawns grow better and use less water. “If you water too early grass roots stay at the surface where they are susceptible to heat and drought,” said Mayor Johnson. “Waiting to water causes the roots to push down further into the ground which will make them healthier and require less water all summer long.”
While pressurized irrigation will be available to use prior to May 1, the mayors from these five cities are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily hold off on watering. Highland Mayor Rod Mann clarified, “We are making pressurized irrigation available so that people with special cases can still have the water they need, such as for gardens or when laying new sod. But for the vast majority with established lawns, we are just asking you to wait a little longer.”
Larger water-use groups are also committed to follow this request, including all five cities, Alpine School District, and the churches for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All these groups will be delaying watering until May 1 as well, with as few exceptions as possible.
Waiting until May 1 to water is not the only recommendation for the state or the cities. “Fixing leaks, implementing smart metering, avoiding watering when it’s windy, and implementing water-wise landscape can all help tremendously all summer long,” said Pleasant Grove Mayor Guy Fugal.
Residents and businesses can learn even more water-saving tips by visiting slowtheflow.org.
Lawn water audit: Have a trained evaluator visit your home, business or institution – for free – to assess soil type, grass root depth, water pressure, sprinkler efficiency and precipitation rates to provide you with a customized irrigation schedule.
All five cities want to clarify these water measures are just for pressurized irrigation and do not apply to household culinary water.
American Fork Mayor Brad Frost reasoned, “Making the right decision now will give us more flexibility later. As neighbors sharing water from the American Fork River, we appreciate everyone’s efforts to save our springtime water for later in the summer.”