As our city expanded into the surrounding wildlands area, there have always been concerns about the inherent risk associated with dry fuel and the potential fire danger.
There have been frequent notifications for those that live in the areas along Dry Creek and the Low Hills of this danger and the restrictions associated with the area. On the night of June 27 that concern became a reality.
At approximately 11:13 p.m., the Traverse Mountain fire was ignited through a thoughtless act. At 11:31 p.m. I received a brief text notifying me of the fire, and I immediately headed out to my deck that has a clear view of the mountain. My vantage point was 2 miles away, but I could easily see that the potential of this fire was immediately terrifying. Within moments I was on the phone with our city administrator and he was already setting up the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The EOC is the command center established to direct required services and personnel during an emergency, and this was an emergency. Fortunately, Lehi City has required specific employees to receive training at FEMA so that each necessary role is filled with someone capable of performing specific tasks during an emergency.
I was able to watch long enough to see how quickly this fire was spreading. I watched as an intense orange ribbon of fire strung along the ridgeline moved swiftly to the east. The wind was not helping as it was irregular and gusting by up to 45 mph. This fire was rapidly increasing in size, and as I looked to the east and the north, I expected our problem also was about to become Draper City’s problem as well, so I immediately placed calls to Mayor Walker to notify him.
I quickly dressed, then drove to the power building which is where the EOC was being set up. It was now the beginning of a Sunday morning that would become an exceptionally long day for many first responders, EOC members and Traverse Mountain families. Shortly after my arrival, the fire chief, police chief, safety manager, public information officer and others showed up to begin setting up the communications and operational network. Everyone had a job and knew what it was.
My assignment was to contact our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and have them set up operations at Skyridge High School to assist the American Red Cross in receiving evacuees from the Canyon Hills subdivision area. Sightseers had become a large problem causing police officers to split their time between keeping the roads clear for emergency vehicles and administering the evacuation. Despite the incredible distress, the citizens in the area did a fantastic job of helping with the evacuation notifications through knocking doors, phone calls and social media. At Skyridge, support and accommodations were provided as needed.
Back at the EOC, I watched as Chief Craft, Chief Paul, and Lieutenant Rose directed all operations on the mountain. The press had a high interest in the situation, and they were frequently updated by Melanie Hansen, our acting public information officer. It was after 1 a.m., but Alyson Alger was ordering food and water for the firemen, and Scott Sampson was working the phones for emergency financial support. I will never forget the point when Chief Craft turned and informed the EOC that this event was much larger than we could control. He then discussed the additional agencies and equipment that had been called in. It was clear this had become a problem with disastrous potential. But they had a plan to deal with whatever came their way.
Around 4 a.m., I left the EOC, but others continued through the night to do what they had been trained to do. Around 9 a.m., I arrived at Belmont Elementary where the field operations were being managed and it was obvious that good fortune turned our way a few hours earlier. Chief Craft briefed me on the situation. By this time, we had had aerial support with four helicopters and two planes laying down retardant. Graders had been working to create fire breaks and crews were working the mountain on foot.
Somehow during the night, something miraculous occurred. That wind that everyone feared, just stopped. Completely stopped. Some have called it a miracle, and I am happy to agree with that. Wildland and forest fires create their own weather and it seldom makes the situation better. But somehow, the gusts just quit. The crews were able to regain control of the mountain. After site visits from Senator McCay, Governor Herbert, and calls from our federal representatives, we were able to feel more comfortable with the situation. It was wonderful to report that through the efforts of these men and women, all structures had been saved.
Sometime after 3 p.m., I asked Chief Craft if he had an opportunity to get any rest. He had not. I told him it was time. There was still plenty to do, but after what we had just been through, I knew we had people to handle whatever else may come our way.