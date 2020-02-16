I’ve passed the two-year mark in my term as Mayor of Provo and wanted to report on what I’ve done so far. A lot of my work has been quiet and behind the scenes, building relationships and averting problems. That aspect of a leader’s job is critical but often difficult to quantify. So, I’ll focus today on a few of my more concrete accomplishments as mayor. Of course, none of these were single-handed victories; I have an amazing team and love partnering with others to get things done.
Saving Utah Valley’s Olympic venue
Utah Valley has one Olympic venue, the Peaks Ice Arena, located here in Provo near our foothills. When I took office, the arena was jointly owned by Utah County and Provo City. But the county had triggered a termination of the arrangement, citing an understandable desire by the county to get out of the business of running recreational facilities.
But their termination notice meant the facility was headed toward an auction. Before the county and city had taken over, the arena had limped along as a private venture. Maintenance was deferred and the place could never turn a profit. So the prospect of a private owner was grim.
A real fear was that the building would be purchased, torn down, and turned into apartments. Through a plan I negotiated, Provo City took over operations and soon made history by beginning to operate without a subsidy. That’s right; under our sole management, not only has our Olympic legacy been preserved, we’re saving Provo tax dollars that used to be spent on the facilities’ operations.
And by the way, there’s talk afoot of another Olympics here. I sleep better knowing that instead of an apartment complex or office space, we’ve got the Olympic flame alight here in our beautiful valley.
Airport terminal
As the state legislative session was about to open last year, no one in our city organization, the county, or the legislature had a major airport terminal for Provo in mind. Sure, it was in our long-range plans. Ten or 20 years from now, we’d find the money.
But under my leadership, an idea took flight: What if we pushed for funding now? Within a few days, I was seated before a legislative committee. Later, I stood before our County Commissioners — all to make our case.
Few investments could benefit so many residents of this valley and surrounding areas, as much as an investment in our airport. Our county is the center of Utah’s growth. In coming decades our population is projected to rival that of Salt Lake Valley. We have our state’s two largest universities. We have Silicon Slopes. We have Sundance and a host of other fine institutions here in our midst. The terminal will benefit families and institutions in ways we can hardly foresee.
Our timing was right. When we mentioned the project to a state senator, he said the hair on his arms stood up. By the end of the legislative session, we had $9 million from the state and $4.3 million from the county. Add in several million we were awarded from the federal government, and we were ready to go. We broke ground on the project last November.
A new department
Both before and shortly after becoming mayor, I don’t know that any complaint came up more than this: getting a construction project done through Provo City was a nightmare. I heard this from voices as diverse as residents looking to change their driveway to companies trying to build a new office building.
I chose to take a deep dive into the problem. After hundreds of hours on the topic, I decided the time had come for a monumental change. Adopting best practices from around the state and beyond, a new department was born: our Department of Development Services.
Central to the reform is this: Anyone proposing a project can meet with a committee of city department heads and engineers, with the new department’s director empowered to resolve disagreements among city representatives right there on the spot. The committee generally convenes twice a week, so your wait for a face-to-face should never be long.
And I’ve made it clear that the city can’t continually come back to you with new changes. If we’ve reviewed your project and approved it, only the rarest of circumstances should warrant a change in requirements from the city.
Importantly, none of this is designed to lower Provo’s standards. If your project doesn’t fit within established guidelines for your neighborhood, you can expect a swift “no.” But when it comes to building projects, a swift “no” is a thousand times better than “no” after 10 months of uncertainty. Of course, most often the answer should be “yes.”
A future-ready wastewater treatment plant
One of the first meetings I had as mayor was with our wastewater (i.e. sewage) management team. Our 1950s era facility was tired and in need of major work — as in 60 million dollars of work, just to make it a good 1950s facility again. (By the way, if you’d like to learn how the old system works, including how living microorganisms literally eat some of the solids, you can arrange a tour. People who tour Provo City’s major buildings tend to say the wastewater treatment facility fascinated them most.)
Without an upgrade, we were staring down millions in ongoing penalties for noncompliance with environmental regulations. After careful study, and at the urging of those working closest on this issue, including an outside consultant, I decided to act. In time, I was standing before a state panel seeking funding in a highly competitive process.
The result: a $77.8 million loan that will help us take our wastewater plant into the next generation. The terms are incredible: $2 million of principal forgiveness and a 1/2 of 1% interest rate. For decades to come, we’ll be sending cleaner water to Utah Lake through the state-of-the-art facility we are now designing.
Vision
My vision for Provo is focused not on next week or next year. My eyes continually look to the horizon 40 years out and beyond.
Imagine life in this valley then. Will our children and grandchildren love this place? I take very seriously the charge to do right by you, the citizens, for the long-term good of all of us here in this special place.
A call to action
With that vision in mind, can I leave you with a call to action? Here it is: Please participate in the census next month. Your doing so will impact our future.
Billions of dollars in funding, for everything from roads to school programs, will be allocated based on census data. The boundary lines for your city council districts and your U.S. congressional districts will hinge on the census. Invitations should arrive between March 12 and March 16. So keep an eye out, then participate online, by phone or by mail. Thank you!