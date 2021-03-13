In 2014, our city took the first step to provide Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to our citizens by adding water meters to our irrigation water system.
This began an ongoing effort to conserve water and assist citizens in understanding and reducing their water usage. Since the implementation of this system, irrigation water usage has decreased by 35-55 percent.
Using grant funding, Saratoga Springs continued to establish Advanced Metering Infrastructure for the culinary and secondary water systems by installing smart meters, towers, and other AMI hardware throughout the city. With this infrastructure in place, the city is able to provide the My Water Use Customer Portal to all of our citizens. This water portal allows citizens to see their water usage in real time.
Residents are able to set up a free account to see the hourly use, daily use, current year use and past historical water usage. Citizens are able to set up alerts, such as leak alerts and usage alerts, to quickly see if their system has an issue with continuously flowing water.
The city is also able to proactively reach out to residents if we are alerted to a meter running for more than 24 hours. This has allowed city staff to be more responsive to issues.
Providing this system allows citizens to better control their water usage, through detecting leaks faster and controlling their overall water use. These cutting-edge efforts have been recognized by the Rural Water Association of Utah, which awarded the city of Saratoga Springs the Outstanding Water Service to Customers Award for 2020.