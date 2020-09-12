As the mayor of American Fork City, a top priority of mine is ensuring that our communities are safe.
It’s no secret that this year has hit all of us with many unfamiliar challenges in which safety has been on the forefront of our minds. With the outbreak of COVID-19, wildfires, water safety and extreme weather over the summer, the ability to distribute important information to our citizenry has never been more important. In talking with my fellow mayors at other cities, I know this is a top issue for them as well.
Along with many other cities in Utah County, American Fork uses a software called Everbridge for our emergency notification system. Residents can sign up for this by going to alerts.utahcounty.gov. Systems like this are often called Reverse 911 systems, which is a generic term for when authorities (i.e., city, police, fire) contact residents in an emergency. These systems are used when the residents are unaware of an emergency, or unsure the proper course of action.
American Fork’s Reverse 911 system can email, call or text residents city-wide or within a specific area. With Everbridge we can also send a recorded message. This system is an essential tool to communicate efficiently with the citizenry and helps our emergency teams perform their jobs more effectively.
There is a saying that you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. I feel this saying embodies the relationship between the cities, residents and emergency notification systems. A city can have the best notification system available and do all it can to promote it, but if residents don’t sign up then it does no good. Cities will do all they can to notify residents, including news, social media and websites. But a Reverse 911 system is the most reliable option available, and the last thing we want is for residents to miss critical information because they never registered.
That’s why I’m encouraging all citizens in American Fork, and in all other cities, to sign up for the free Reverse 911 service in your area. If you’ve already signed up for the service, please take a moment to log in and ensure the contact information is correct so you can have peace of mind knowing you’ll receive emergency alerts when needed.
Again, I’m encouraging everyone to visit alerts.utahcounty.gov or their local city website and sign up for this important service in order to keep our communities informed and safe.