Vineyard Utah Economic Recovery Initiative is in full motion. As part of this surge to revive our local economy, Vineyard is hosting a bike-up grab-and-go for our local businesses. This will entail information on specials local businesses will have through May, and actual inventory that can be grabbed. It will bring people to the doors of businesses.
The state has announced Utah is moving into a Moderate Risk of COVID-19. Placement of spread is becoming more targeted, testing capacity has dramatically increased, antibody testing is emerging, there is a strong ability to quickly and safely set up efficient screening and testing sites, hospital capacity to treat patients without a crisis is stable, and funding has been provided for PPE and sources for obtaining it are increasing. Additionally, mitigation plans for rebounds or outbreaks are in place. Elective surgeries, gyms, restaurant dining and other businesses regulated by the public health system will begin opening. Recommendations are being presented to help people transition safely. This information is available at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-leads-together.
When the request came for “15 days to flatten the curve,” I immediately called all of our businesses to see how we could transition their business models to allow them to be successful under any circumstance. I created a work task force in the city; to support the economy, discover solutions for COVID-19, and deal with the unintended consequences this would all bring.
“Fifteen days to flatten the curve,” also meant 15 days to support our local businesses. Some of our businesses have shut down because they were directed to by the public health system. Others shut down because they couldn’t stay open with the loss of traffic. A few have debated permanently closing due to enormous losses; however, we have been working with those companies to find innovative solutions to overcome. Many of the businesses have caught a stride, and are making it work. Everyone is doing their best.
Our businesses place a vital role in the community. Our citizens have stepped up! As a city we have been discussing ways that we can support each of our businesses. We have made a list of ways our local businesses can successfully get their products to our residents and we post about them. We have deregulated to allow for swift business innovation model transitions.
Recently, our youth council and local artists designed mystery bags for Rocket Fizz! We love our businesses and want them to succeed! Rocket Fizz filled these mystery bags with surprises. For $10, you experience a fun “treat-yo-self” adventure or ability to brighten someone’s day!
Additionally, as part of this surge to revive our local economy, we have created a page on our website (vineyardutah.org) that is dedicated to our business community. It includes businesses’ contact information and any temporary modifications to their business models such as hours, carryout, by appointment only, online sales and any special deals running right now.
May is Vineyard’s Bike Month and we are planning activities that will be going on throughout the month of May. The details on these events and programs will be forthcoming, including a bike-up grab-and-go, a bike to business punch card, and bike scavenger hunts. We will be providing maps, bike to business routes, and games that our bikers and walkers can use to social distance while providing the most contact with our companies.
We sent out a form link to fill out; information will be included in our website. The form includes a survey to indicate any of the bike month activities or programs of interest. Thank you to all of the businesses that took time to fill out the form and help us plan for a beautiful, bikeable business blitz to help breathe life into our local companies this May. Thank you again for supporting our community.
We don’t always make the connection of what our businesses do for us as community members, but we feel the impact. We didn’t know the consequences of the economy closing, and we won’t know the consequences of the economy reopening, but we do know there is an immediate need to move it forward.
Years from now we will have more data than we do today. We will dive deep into what occurred, and why decisions were made the way they were. We might find out that there was little need for the measures taken in certain areas, and we might find out that we should have done something more in other areas. We might discover losses are greater due to the unintended consequences from choices made to help save lives. These are uncertain times, but ... we can certainly do our best.
As our residents have been planning as individuals, as families and as business owners for the fiscal impact of staying home, and staying safe during this difficult time, Vineyard has been preparing as well. We have created strong financial plans to strengthen our community, serve our residents and keep a strong economy.
Vineyard has a phased financial plan to make sure that our essential services go on without disruption. We are in a strong financial situation due to conservative spending for this year’s budget, and have been able to put additional funds in Vineyard’s reserves. We have a three-phased financial plan (10%, 25%, 50% potential impact) for the upcoming budget years development. We have and will continue to identify alternative courses of action to continue essential services, support our staff — who support our community — conserve funding, and prepare for building up a strong economy. Evaluating alternatives has brought innovative, community-driven plans to continue levels of service throughout the city. Together, this has provided us the ability to create and begin implementing a financial action plan to best care for our city, keep moving forward and rebuild!
Each day is fluid, and rapidly changing. If you don’t feel a little uncomfortable right now with every decision you are making, you are probably not making the right one. If you just figured out social distancing, tonight is stay home stay safe, and tomorrow is safe to work. We were not meant to stay in this state! We were asked as individuals for our support to provide time for people to prepare and slow infection, and we must continue to move forward and be vigilant. Recommendations on how to accomplish this are everywhere. We can ask people for support, and then we must respect their reply.
That may mean we need to work harder, faster, longer, but we will. Someone told me Abraham Lincoln didn’t sleep during the civil war, and the person said he hoped that was my plan as the mayor — to not sleep through this pandemic. I didn’t say this, but he is right ... it’s part of this job, and we will sleep when it’s done.
We will continue to go after the most accurate and timely information. We will adopt, re-evaluate and revise the plans as we receive additional information. Our plan supports our residents and our commercial community. If there was ever a time to budget wisely and support local businesses, it’s now. This support will ensure support for our residents and allow Vineyard to keep moving, building and continue growing in a smart, sustainable way.
I support the endeavor to overcome and flatten the curve, to keep our liberties, and to open the economy. The person who fights for the economy, the person that fights to keep their liberties, or the person that fights to flatten the curve, all fight together, today. Let’s remember how important each of them are to us. I recognize the need for an immediate open in the economy. I see the need for flexibility from employers to employees in telecommuting. I also honor the frontline workers, and the sacrifices being made by the people of Vineyard, our state and our country in this global pandemic that we are facing. We can’t stop juggling any of it.
Thank you for putting your trust in me. We have a good Council and staff working for you. We have been honored to serve you during this time. I’m humbled by the powers that you have vested in me, and honor you by choosing to set them aside, and put those liberties in your hands. It’s been my continual prayer, my hope and belief that together we will continue to lift and serve in ways that leave us stronger on the other side of this moment in time. Thank you for respecting each other, and working so hard at this time! There is no place that I would rather be.