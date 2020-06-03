COVID-19, earthquakes, an economy that is struggling to adapt, job losses, government regulations, personal rights issues and riots seem like an ongoing trainload of bad news that is wearing us down and putting us on edge.
On top of that, it is an election year, which forecasts more surprises and contention before this year is over. Is there a caboose at the end of this train anywhere in sight? Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Though I don’t expect our woes to suddenly end, I do see some positive indicators that show good things are happening and opportunities are on the way.
In some ways these experiences have been like a refiner’s fire for Eagle Mountain City. We are becoming better despite our challenges and perhaps even because of them. Sure, there have been setbacks, disappointments, changes in plans and difficult decisions that have had to be made. However, some of these changes have been for the better.
A relatively new city, Eagle Mountain had a humble beginning and, at times, a tumultuous history. Its successes have played out under unlikely circumstances. Eagle Mountain is, geographically, the largest city in Utah County. Not too long ago our city had a larger population of cattle, birds, jackrabbits and coyotes than people. It is a dry landscape with no surface water and is situated off the beaten path. Yet, our community has flourished, with a current population estimated at over 40,000.
Eagle Mountain has been identified as one of the youngest cities in America. Much like its population, our city staff has been young, scrappy and ambitious, ready to break from norms and find creative solutions to impossible circumstances. The barren land and equally austere budget have birthed a culture of frugality and creativity that started as necessity but has become a point of pride.
We were already a lean city in proportion to our rate of growth and size, but sometimes our frugality prevented us from making investments in technology and new equipment that would make us even more efficient. Our comfort in our small-town feel made us reluctant to become more automated. Well, COVID-19 put an end to that.
We discovered that we could become more efficient with some staff working remotely. Travel time was reduced, and more work could be done. Modern electronics meant better and faster communication. The use of cameras, drones and other field equipment meant more inspections could be completed and documents filed in a shorter time. In a fast-growing city, these investments will easily pay for themselves. Last year Eagle Mountain issued 1,111 new residential building permits. That does not include churches, businesses and basements. So far this year, permits are exceeding last year’s numbers.
Along with new residents, more businesses are coming to Eagle Mountain. We continue to see interest from Fortune 100 companies and the like. This bodes well for a strong regional economy and a quick rebound from the current economic woes.
The future is looking bright in Eagle Mountain. We are not coming out of these current hardships tired, worn or sickly. We are poised to break out stronger than ever. With the travel-restricted stay at home directives our residents have enjoyed the wide-open spaces and fresh air on mountain bike, horse, ATV and pedestrian trails. This activity has made us feel as much like a state park as a bedroom community.
We are fortunate to have community partners such as Facebook, which donated $200,000 to the Eagle Mountain Chamber of commerce as grants for our local businesses to help them through these difficult times.
Our residents have responded wonderfully in assisting each other and supporting local business, many of which are reporting solid revenue projections.
There is a lot to be thankful for and optimistic about, especially in Eagle Mountain, a city poised for the future, where good things are happening.