“The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty ... (is) staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people,” George Washington said.
Like a lot of you, I missed the Freedom Festival this year. No one celebrates freedom like we do here in this area.
Ours is “America’s Freedom Festival,” and it is always thrilling to think of it being broadcast globally, including to soldiers far from home. I truly count it a privilege to live among you who are some of the most liberty-loving and patriotic citizens on the planet.
Our homes display the flag, and when the national anthem plays at our gatherings, you can actually hear us sing. Because of all that, I feel confident that my message will land on receptive ears.
My topic is the cause of liberty and its close friend and protector, the United States of America.
You may wonder why a mayor would address something that reaches so far beyond city affairs. My answer is that I think the moment calls for it, and if we here in this community can’t be looked to when our nation and freedom is threatened, where else should anyone look?
There were times when our Freedom Festival could probably seem like mostly an exercise in nostalgia, harking back to simpler times when our grandfathers rose up to fight enemies in distant lands. Watching the parade even just a year ago, present-day threats to our American way of life could sometimes seem almost non-existent.
If you had pulled me aside then and let me peek into the challenges facing us today, I’m not sure I’d believe my eyes.
Chris Stewart, one of our state’s U.S. Representatives, recently summed up his concerns for our nation by worrying aloud that “we may commit national suicide.”
He added: “I don’t think another nation can destroy us, but I worry a lot that we may destroy ourselves.”
Here is a sampling of some of the troubling things we’ve witnessed in that regard this year: attempts to cast the United States of America as an institution rotten from the start and rotten to the core, an institution that needs to be torn down; toppling statues of American historical figures; violence from groups that reportedly have anarchy or totalitarianism as their end goal for our nation.
Beyond all that, there seems to be a growing desire to stifle voices that don’t fit within one group or another’s world view, such that even honest questioning of a position can be met with extreme shaming.
While some level of this has been around forever, social media has magnified the problem. We’re even hearing that social media platforms and search engines have begun exercising control over content in a way that allows certain political views to gain traction over others.
And, of course, all this is happening against the backdrop of a pandemic with its own host of challenges, some of which have implications on our liberties, including the right to worship.
So, what are we, the liberty-loving citizens of this area, to do? I don’t have the answers to that question, but I can offer some suggested starting points.
One, we can remind ourselves of the fabulous experiment our nation represents. Before this nation, was there any nation on this earth where lowly citizens enjoyed the freedom of religion and freedom of speech that we have here?
Our forbears boldly sought to lift the rights of ordinary citizens high enough that they were out of the reach of government. They also placed our government in the hands of citizens in an unprecedented way.
An amazing story has unfolded as a result. Have we been perfect at any of this? Of course not. But the experiment has blessed and enriched millions of lives.
Two, we can recommit ourselves to the cause of liberty and to our nation. We have pledged allegiance to the flag and to the republic for which it stands. Do we mean it? If not, we can get there. And we can share the patriotism that is in our hearts with those around us, including our children.
And three, we can seek the courage to appropriately speak up, even when we sense our perspective may be met with hostility.
Will these measures change the world? Time will tell, but if the love of freedom and our nation ever fades from the hearts of ordinary citizens, heaven help us.
On a battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Abraham Lincoln told the gathered citizens that they were engaged in a contest over whether any nation conceived in liberty could long endure. The war he was referring to came to an end, but in very real ways the contest he identified remains with us.
It’s my desire, as I’m sure it is yours, to help in that contest, remembering always that the fate of this nation rests not so much in the stars as in our collective hands.