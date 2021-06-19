You can tell summer is here by all the city celebrations that have started.
In Spanish Fork, we are excited about Fiesta Days coming up in July. Our theme this year is “Growing Together,” very apropos after the year we’ve each experienced with COVID-19. Now, we all need to get out and celebrate. I am so grateful to be able to get back to some of the things we missed last year.
We would love for you to come and enjoy great music and awesome fireworks. We have a flag retirement ceremony, craft fair, baby contest, car show, recreation tournaments, and many more events. We have great parades — the Children’s Parade on the 17th and our Grand Parade on the 24th. We’ll also have four days of the carnival and five nights of Hall of Fame rodeo action! Come and be a cowboy or cowgirl for a night with some of the best performers in the PRCA. The rodeo has sold out for 13 straight years, so get your tickets soon.
With so many events going on, I need to take a moment to thank all our wonderful volunteers. The Fiesta Days celebrations would not happen without them. They all put in countless hours of service, which is what makes our community such a great place to live. Thank you!
We have been having a lot of fun in our downtown area these last few weeks. Every Friday night we have food truck takeout night at City Park. We just had our first of three “Movies in the Park.” Join us the first Friday in July and August for a great family event. It is so good to see families out again and enjoying the great things we have to offer in Spanish Fork.
One of those exciting things is the new Spanish Fork Intermountain Hospital. This is something that I have wanted for our community for a long time. We welcome it along with some of the other commercial development that has come recently, including River Bridge Event Center, The Barn, Super Chix, and many more. These new businesses are coming here to make life better for all of our residents. We don’t have to leave our wonderful city to take advantage of these amenities.
Some things are worth leaving Spanish Fork for, like the opportunity of a lifetime that Councilman Keir Scoubes has received. Keir has announced his resignation from the council because he has been selected to attend the Inter-American Defense College in Washington D.C. Keir is a colonel in the Utah Army National Guard and will represent the state of Utah at this prestigious institution. It’s a great honor for him to study at a senior service college, the highest level of professional military education.
I want to personally thank Councilman Scoubes for his service on the City Council. I have enjoyed working with Keir for the past 11-plus years. I have seen his love for this city and wanting to give back to it. He has done much to make this a better community for everyone. I am glad for the friendship that we have, and I know this next step in his life will be great for him and his family. Thank you so much, Keir.
Great things are happening here in our community. We welcome everyone to come and celebrate with us and enjoy Spanish Fork, the home of Pride and Progress.