Citizens and friends of Payson: It’s my turn, again, to express my thoughts as mayor of Payson City.
Unfortunately, we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have had the flexibility to allow our traditional summer activities to be enjoyed.
After extensive planning, we were able to hold our Sunday night band concerts in Memorial Park. Thanks to unanimous support from the Payson City Council, city administration, and with the hard work and dedication of the Payson City Band members, the first concert occurred on July 19.
The 118th year of concerts was held each Sunday evening from 8-9. It is a wonderful tradition unique to our city.
The 36th annual Scottish Festival also was held at Payson Memorial Park, however, it was a scaled-back version. Members of the Scottish Athletic Association competed in the Highland Games, and we are looking forward to a full-scale Scottish Festival next year.
On Aug. 7, the 66th annual Salmon Supper was held in Memorial Park. Originally started in 1954 as a church fundraiser, the Salmon Supper is held on the first Friday in August.
The supper — in past years — has sold up to 5,000 tickets. This year, due to the pandemic, it was scaled back to 3,600 tickets. It was sold out the Wednesday before the supper.
Those that were able to attend expressed their thanks and support for the event. Needless to say, it was a highly successful Salmon Supper.
We celebrated our 91st year of the Onion Days and Labor Day Celebration. The Grand Marshals of our celebration were Joe and Deanna Worthen. This year, the Payson City Royalty included Queen Natalie Edwards, First Attendant Briana Bartholomew and Second Attendant Elizabeth Petrucka.
They have represented our city extremely well; thank you, ladies.
On Sept. 4, we kicked-off our celebration with an improved fireworks display. Before, our celebration traditionally included a free production of Summer Nights by the Payson Community Theater on Aug. 28-29.
The celebration continued through the Labor Day Weekend. In addition to food and boutique booths in Payson Memorial Park, attendees enjoyed the Flower and Art show, a pickleball tournament, children and adult talent shows, a children’s parade, Little Rascals Gravity Grand Prix Soap Derby, Payson City’s Biggest Onion, Payson Band Concert, 5K and 10K races, a Friends of Payson Library Used Book Sale and the Golden Onion Days Car Show.
Although scaled back, the Onion Days celebration was a success. We are looking forward to next year’s celebration and to bringing back our Monday Grand Parade, Mountain View Hospital’s free Thursday night concert at the Peteetneet Amphitheater, and Payson Community Theater’s full production.
Payson City is a wonderful place to live, and we have a bright future. I am, personally, thankful for the wonderfully talented and dedicated city council, planning commission, administrative staff, employees and volunteers.
I am proud to represent our citizens and be part of our bright future. We do have opportunities and challenges, but together we will benefit from those opportunities and solve the challenges we face.
Thank you for your support.