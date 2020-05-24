With COVID-19 rearing its ugly head in mid-March, it seems like we skipped over spring entirely. Over the past few days, I have enjoyed seeing more residents enjoying our beautiful parks and trails, and have been thrilled to watch our baseball and softball teams take to the field to practice and play. It is refreshing to feel that things are becoming a little bit more normal every day, even though we still have a ways to go.
The challenges brought on by COVID-19 have been more difficult for some than others. I’m humbled by the countless acts of kindness that I’ve witnessed and heard of throughout our community as we help those more significantly impacted by the virus’s repercussions. Numerous individuals, families and organizations are doing a lot to help our fellow neighbors as we get through this together.
I find that challenges are an opportunity to learn and grow, which has certainly been the case with COVID-19. Whether it has been learning how to join or host a virtual meeting, helping teach our kids school subjects that we haven’t thought of in years, or simply wearing a mask when going to the grocery store, we have all been stretched in different ways. I hope that as we continue to move forward, that we will remember and learn from the challenges that we faced during this period.
This weekend, I, like many of you, have reflected on the great men and women who rose to an unbelievable challenge and ultimately gave their lives in the service and protection of our great nation.
Each year before Memorial Day, the American Legion Post 68, which is based in Spanish Fork, and residents set up a cross, flag and poppy flower for each veteran buried in the Spanish Fork Cemetery, as well as veterans missing in action. This memorial, which started with only 500 crosses, has grown significantly in the almost 30 years since it began.
This year, nearly 1,800 flags and crosses were set up in a matter of minutes by our wonderful veterans, volunteers and staff. Each year as I walk through the memorial, I am humbled to find crosses bearing the names of my father, grandfather, uncles and many other men and women who have played meaningful roles in my life. Each flag and cross represents an individual and family who has sacrificed greatly for our community and country.
I cannot adequately express my gratitude for these great men and women for their sacrifices. Likewise, I am extremely grateful to the residents, volunteers and staff who prepare the cemetery for Memorial Day.
This Memorial Day, may we remember those women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms, and have a fun and safe holiday.